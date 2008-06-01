A forum that the establishment tried to censor: Rashid Khalidi, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Michelle Alexander in conversation on Palestine

Summary: Today we will hear a forum that the establishment tried to censor by denying it a venue. But Union Theological Seminary opened its doors and welcomed the event into its chapel. Columbia professor, Rashid Khalidi, journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, and civil rights attorney Michelle Alexander speak out against the genocide that Israel and our Government are perpetrating in Gaza with our money and in our name.



The proceedings were paused several times by resounding applause, which you will hear and perhaps want to join.



Of particular note: Rashid Khalidi has family residing in Gaza who, at the moment he speaks, have been ordered to vacate or prepare to die. Despite this, his very first recommendation is to visit Palestine!

