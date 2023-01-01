The Trials of the Campaign

Subtitle: Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), John Williams ("Imperial March"), Richard Wagner ("Ride of the Valkyries"), and Spike Jones ("Der Fuehrer's Face").

Date Published: Nov. 23, 2023, midnight

Credits: Clips and excerpts from Stephen Colbert; Jonathan Karl; Donald Drumpf; Seth Meyers; Steve Kornacki; Kristen Welker; Jimmy Kimmel; Alicia Menendez; Jake Tapper; Maggie Haberman; Joe Scarborough; and Mika Brzezinski.

Notes: "Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." This week: "The Trials of the Campaign." This week the the ex-president's campaign platform is the witness stand. Opening theme includes clips from The Conet Project; "Saturday Night Live," "The Simpsons," Paul Harvey; "Citizen Kane;" 1010 WINS; Bill Cosby; Larys Strong from "House of the Dragon;" and Andrew Weissmann. Thanks for the songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News"), John Williams ("Imperial March"), Richard Wagner ("Ride of the Valkyries"), and Spike Jones ("Der Fuehrer's Face"). Clips and excerpts from Stephen Colbert; Jonathan Karl; Donald Drumpf; Seth Meyers; Steve Kornacki; Kristen Welker; Jimmy Kimmel; Alicia Menendez; Jake Tapper; Maggie Haberman; Joe Scarborough; and Mika Brzezinski. Episode 145.



