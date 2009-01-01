Alessando Bosetti, John J.H. Phillips, The Weeknd

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Date Published: Nov. 23, 2023, midnight

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: This episode tunes in radio works of art from Alessando Bosetti, John J.H. Phillips, and pop star The Weeknd. First, "Children's America" by Alessando Bosetti and introduced by Wave Farm Radio Artist Fellow Karen Werner. Just after Barack Obamas inauguration in 2009, Allesandro Bosetti was invited by a German public radio station to produce a piece on the New America. About Childrens America Bosetti wrote that he decided to make the piece on my own terms, imagining a special kind of United States inhabited and run just by kids." Read an interview with Bosetti about the piece here: https://www.thirdcoastfestival.org/article/alessandro-bosetti-bts - Introduced by Wave Farm Radio Artist Fellow 2019/2020, Karen Werner. Next tune in "The Things One Has to Listen to..." by John J.H. Phillips In his novel The Unnamable, Samuel Beckett's characters hear many intriguing sounds in the bleak landscape: "the sound of pierced air," and "a little cry like a wounded wistiti," to name just two. Occasionally he even describes the placement of sounds in space. Composed of acoustic and synthesized sounds etched into a background ambiance, The Things One Has to Listen to... is a tribute to Beckett's vision in a world too busy to listen. Commissioned by New American Radio. And finally, we tune in two tracks from The Weeknd's 2022 collaboration with producer Oneohtrix Point Never on the album "Dawn FM." Hear we here the title track and the song "Out Of Time."

Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form.




