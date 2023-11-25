The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Nov. 23, 2023, midnight
Globetrotting on a wave of new music. Lenhart Tapes debut a retooling of lost Serbian folk, then to Venezuela for new tropi-pop from Mito & Comade. On to France for a Bhangra Wedding with Ollie Goes To Bollywood, Ritmo Machine turn up and turn on the Psychedelic and Vancity's Los Duendes introduce their new album with an alien desert dweller named Elf-man! The best in and out of this world from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Lenhart Tapes - Vodu Brala (feat. Tijana Stankov)
Mito & Comade - Barlovento
Moonshine Collective - Vita Nzoto CANCON
Poirier - Cafe Com Leite CANCON
Zuaraz - Fiaca
Felonious Bosch - F.L.T.
Bokante - Illimineu
Olli Goes To Bollywood - Bhangra Wedding
Tama - Credit
Ritmo Machine - Psychedelic INST
M.I.A. - It Takes A Muscle
Los Duendes - Elf-man CANCON
Pachyman - Sale El Sol

59:56

00:59:56 1 Nov. 21, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
