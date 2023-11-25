Globetrotting on a wave of new music. Lenhart Tapes debut a retooling of lost Serbian folk, then to Venezuela for new tropi-pop from Mito & Comade. On to France for a Bhangra Wedding with Ollie Goes To Bollywood, Ritmo Machine turn up and turn on the Psychedelic and Vancity's Los Duendes introduce their new album with an alien desert dweller named Elf-man! The best in and out of this world from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Lenhart Tapes - Vodu Brala (feat. Tijana Stankov) Mito & Comade - Barlovento Moonshine Collective - Vita Nzoto CANCON Poirier - Cafe Com Leite CANCON Zuaraz - Fiaca Felonious Bosch - F.L.T. Bokante - Illimineu Olli Goes To Bollywood - Bhangra Wedding Tama - Credit Ritmo Machine - Psychedelic INST M.I.A. - It Takes A Muscle Los Duendes - Elf-man CANCON Pachyman - Sale El Sol