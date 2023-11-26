The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 23, 2023, midnight
Join us as we countdown our favorite contemporary Celtic tracks from the month past. Plus, debuts from Phamie Gow's Dancing Hands and fiddler Maria Cherwick & Jockey Special. The Celtic Top 10 comes to life on Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser, 20 years and counting.
Calcopyrite Communications
ROS - Ball de la Carxofa
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It's Right To Give Drones And Praise
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
Eclectic Revival - Cry Havoc CANCON
The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON
Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON
Gangar - Slarkjen INST
Genticorum - Le Persuadeur CANCON
The Go Set - Opportunities
Peatbog ​Faeries - The Jesster
Phamie Gow - Rain INST
Maria Cherwick & Jockey Special - Murphy's INST CANCON

59:28

Celt In A Twist November 26 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:28 1 Nov. 21, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:28  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 