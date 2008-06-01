The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
Weekly Program
Host John Roberts, Salma Abu Ayyash, Craig Mokhiber, Amy Goodman
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
Nov. 19, 2023, midnight
Triple header this week:

(1) We read Harvard faculty member Salma Abu Ayyash’s response to Harvard’s new president’s recent message on Gaza, which falsely accuses critics of Israel’s genocide in Gaza of anti-Semitism and blames Gazans for triggering the genocide;

(2) Al Jazeera conducted a thorough interview with Craig Mokhiber, longtime UN high commissioner who resigned. Mokhiber resigned because of the UN’s failure to adequately address Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gazan civilians, hospitals, schools, and even UN facilities. ;

(3) A lawsuit has been filed by CCR attorneys to stop US aid and hold Israel responsible for its war crimes. With it, an emergency motion calls for this result. Emergency or not, the motion is scheduled for argument in early January.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

This Week in Palestine 11-19-2023 Download Program Podcast
(1) Harvard faculty member responds to Harvard’s new president’s statement on Gaza; (2) Interview with Craig Mokhiber, UN commissioner who resigned; (3) Lawsuit to stop US aid and hold Israel responsible
00:45:58 1 Nov. 23, 2023
Cambridge MA, UK, and NYC
  View Script
    
 00:45:58  64Kbps mp3
(21.0MB) None		 None Download File...
 