Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Going Underground, and Radio Havana Cuba.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr231124.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- In Argentina the election of right-wing populist Javier Milei as President has been welcome by former presidents Bolsonaro and Trump. More surprising is the election of far-right politician Geert Wilders in the Netherlands- he is a staunch anti-immigrant white supremacist who says he will lead the country out of the EU.



From GOING UNDERGROUND- An interview with renowned Hungarian born Canadian physician Gabor Mate. His books on trauma, addiction, and childhood development are well-known around the world. He is an infant Jewish survivor of the Holocaust and speaks about the catastrophe underway in Palestine and Israel. He describes the trauma of youth growing up in occupied Palestine, and its relationship to the horrible attack by Hamas on October 7. He explains how the European history of colonization allows the American and European politicians and press to justify the Israeli slaughter of children and civilians. He also questions the notion that violence is an inevitable response of humans.



From CUBA- More than 50 journalists have been killed in the first 6 weeks of the war between Israel and Hamas. The UN general assembly President has travelled to Haiti in an attempt help stop the political and gang violence that has engulfed the island for two years.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



“ No society can understand itself without looking at its shadow side.”

-Gabor Mate'



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net



