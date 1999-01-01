The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Some Kind of Star Trek
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Nov. 25, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s Elvis Costello with Radio, Radio, which is what we do here. Welcome I’m your host Scott Clark and we’re going where this radio program has never gone before, because this is episode 365! Wow! So you can now listen to a Sonic Café episode daily and it would take a year to hear them all! It also means that we’ve been broadcasting the Sonic Café for over 7 years now, which is something that could never have happened without your. Thanks for and thanks this radio station too. So this time the Sonic Café presents music pulled from the last 52 years and mixed together with a bunch of Star Trek pop culture and comedy clips to warp us through the hour. Listen for, Alice Merton, Donald Fagen, 30 Seconds To Mars, of course, Tom Waits, Kings of Leon and more. We’ll also warp back to 1972 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for the Long Distance Runaround. Yes music after the bottom of the hour. Of and we’ll also play a recording of that time Captain Jean Luc Picard placed an order at the McDonald’s drive, spoiler alert, it didn’t go so well. So all that and more as the Sonic Café goes where this radio program has never gone before, here’s bluesman Albert Collins and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Radio, Radio
Artist: Elvis Costello & The Attractions
LP: This Year's Model
Yr: 1978
Song 2: Dyin' Flu
Artist: Albert Collins
LP: Truckin' with Albert Collins
Yr: 1969
Song 3: No Roots
Artist: Alice Merton
LP: Mint
Yr: 2019
Song 4: Countermoon
Artist: Donald Fagen
LP: Kamakiriad
Yr. 1993
Song 5: Remedy
Artist: 30 Seconds To Mars
LP: America
Yr: 2018
Song 6: Yesterday Is Here
Artist: Tom Waits
LP: Frank's Wild Years
Yr: 1987
Song 7: Take It From Me
Artist: KONGOS
LP: Egomaniac
Year: 2016
Song 8: Long Distance Runaround
Artist: Yes
LP: Fragile
Yr: 1972
Song 9: Picard At McDonald's
Artist: Dr. Demento
LP: Star Trek
Yr:
Song 10: Final Days
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: In Another World
Yr: 2021
Song 11: It's Different For Girls
Artist: of Montreal
LP: Innocence Reaches
Yr: 2016
Song 12: Stormy Weather
Artist: Kings Of Leon
LP: When You See Yourself
Yr: 2021
Song 13: First Of The Gang To Die
Artist: Morrissey
LP: You Are The Quarry
Yr: 2004
Song 14: The Distance
Artist: Live
LP: The Distance To Here
Yr: 1999
Song 15: I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
Artist: The Ramones
LP: All The Stuff (And More) Vol. One
Yr: 1990
Song 16: Suspicion
Artist: Paolo Vasile
LP: Il Giorno Del Cobra
Yr: 1980
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

