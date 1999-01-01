Sonic Café, that’s Elvis Costello with Radio, Radio, which is what we do here. Welcome I’m your host Scott Clark and we’re going where this radio program has never gone before, because this is episode 365! Wow! So you can now listen to a Sonic Café episode daily and it would take a year to hear them all! It also means that we’ve been broadcasting the Sonic Café for over 7 years now, which is something that could never have happened without your. Thanks for and thanks this radio station too. So this time the Sonic Café presents music pulled from the last 52 years and mixed together with a bunch of Star Trek pop culture and comedy clips to warp us through the hour. Listen for, Alice Merton, Donald Fagen, 30 Seconds To Mars, of course, Tom Waits, Kings of Leon and more. We’ll also warp back to 1972 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for the Long Distance Runaround. Yes music after the bottom of the hour. Of and we’ll also play a recording of that time Captain Jean Luc Picard placed an order at the McDonald’s drive, spoiler alert, it didn’t go so well. So all that and more as the Sonic Café goes where this radio program has never gone before, here’s bluesman Albert Collins and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Radio, Radio Artist: Elvis Costello & The Attractions LP: This Year's Model Yr: 1978 Song 2: Dyin' Flu Artist: Albert Collins LP: Truckin' with Albert Collins Yr: 1969 Song 3: No Roots Artist: Alice Merton LP: Mint Yr: 2019 Song 4: Countermoon Artist: Donald Fagen LP: Kamakiriad Yr. 1993 Song 5: Remedy Artist: 30 Seconds To Mars LP: America Yr: 2018 Song 6: Yesterday Is Here Artist: Tom Waits LP: Frank's Wild Years Yr: 1987 Song 7: Take It From Me Artist: KONGOS LP: Egomaniac Year: 2016 Song 8: Long Distance Runaround Artist: Yes LP: Fragile Yr: 1972 Song 9: Picard At McDonald's Artist: Dr. Demento LP: Star Trek Yr: Song 10: Final Days Artist: Cheap Trick LP: In Another World Yr: 2021 Song 11: It's Different For Girls Artist: of Montreal LP: Innocence Reaches Yr: 2016 Song 12: Stormy Weather Artist: Kings Of Leon LP: When You See Yourself Yr: 2021 Song 13: First Of The Gang To Die Artist: Morrissey LP: You Are The Quarry Yr: 2004 Song 14: The Distance Artist: Live LP: The Distance To Here Yr: 1999 Song 15: I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend Artist: The Ramones LP: All The Stuff (And More) Vol. One Yr: 1990 Song 16: Suspicion Artist: Paolo Vasile LP: Il Giorno Del Cobra Yr: 1980
