Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Warmonger's Apotheosis*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dana
 Dancing Angel Media
Nov. 25, 2023, midnight
This week’s archive radio show revisits January of last year when Joe Biden was transitioning into the White House — and I warned that since his cabinet and his advisory team was utterly dominated by war profiteers then our new president was likely to very quickly get us into another war…

Why am I always so prophetic? I really wish I was wrong more often. Anyway — Joe Biden represents the Warmonger’s apotheosis — so watch your asses and your pocketbooks…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on January 1st, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—00:16

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:16—02:03

Housebroken Monsters
Music: Hanna-Barbera — Arthur Lyman
02:03—05:00

The Warmongers Apotheosis
Music: Mystic Knights of The Oingo Boingo — ROMZ Record Crew — Sam Spence — TriBeCaStan — Bassoon Brothers — Tod Dockstader — Hair Stylistics
05:00—26:52

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:52—27:22

Keep an Eye Out…
Music: Meco — Teletubbies — Mike Oldfield (2X)
27:22—32:21

See For Yourself
Music: Denki Groove
32:21—36:11

Fake News - or Actual Reality? You Decide Not
Music: TriBeCaStan
36:08—40:45

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:43—40:54

Sunset Door
by Mike Oldfield
40:51—43:16

Tattoo
by Mike Oldfield
43:16—47:31

Altered State
by Mike Oldfield
47:31—52:44

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
52:40—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:04

Weightless
by Mike Oldfield
0:03—5:44

Credits
5:36—6:00

TBR 231124 - The Warmonger's Apotheosis*
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Nov. 23, 2023
Olympia, WA
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
TBR 231124 - Bonus 6
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Nov. 23, 2023
Olympia, WA
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 