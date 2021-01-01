TBR 231124 - The Warmonger's Apotheosis*

Summary: This week’s archive radio show revisits January of last year when Joe Biden was transitioning into the White House — and I warned that since his cabinet and his advisory team was utterly dominated by war profiteers then our new president was likely to very quickly get us into another war…



Why am I always so prophetic? I really wish I was wrong more often. Anyway — Joe Biden represents the Warmonger’s apotheosis — so watch your asses and your pocketbooks…

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on January 1st, 2021



