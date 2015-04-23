Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.23.00. The Deeper Meaning Behind Intellectual Property as an Idea Beyond the Law
With Clips from Unwelcome Guests, CrashCourse, Berkely Online, Native Journals, Black History Book, Second Thought Exclusively found on Radio4all.net Welcome to the Terrordome (not a good way to start this description off, by literally ripping off a song). I.P. is a legal instrument with wide ranging implications; for those who have the finances to use its mechanisms, I.P. is a limiting method of securing long term profits, for those who don’t – it’s an art limiting nuisance. In this episode I take a look at I.P. as an extension of Capital Imperial Methods, one used not only for protective means but also to secure techniques not developed by the west but seen as vital to its hegemonic survival. After stealing them, these techniques were not often attributed to those from whence they came, they were instead written into history as inspired inventions arriving to the West by some divine or unknown figure (to be honest, the figure was rarely painted as divine, but the inspiration leading to the invention sure was), As noted in clips included in this episode, if not for these techniques, the viability of the colonial project would have decrease drastically. I speak about the enclosure movement, a favorite topic of mine, connecting it to the need for I.P. protection or possibly leading to it – your perspective may differ. Primary this is an episode rant about the impact I.P. has had on music and how its present state can tell us a lot about I.P.’s damaging effects on creativity, Enjoy! To Donate to CWB – (CashApp – $CWBPodcast) (Paypal – CWBPodcast); Give as little as $5 a month to help me continue to produce these regularly! Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.23.00 References 01:16 (AUDIOBOOK) Ascent of Humanity, The Evolution of the Human Sense of Self, by Charles Eisenstein/ Unwelcome Guests - https://www.unwelcomeguests.net/Ascent_of_Humanity
09:53 (April 23, 2015) Introduction to IP Crash Course Intellectual Property #1/ CrashCourse - https://youtu.be/RQOJgEA5e1k
19:25 (July 19, 2018) How Copyright Works: The Six Exclusive Rights of Copyright Law/ Berkeley Online - https://youtu.be/E5r6TDDhVTw
30:22 (October 7, 2023) 10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented By Native Americans/ Native Journals - https://youtu.be/1IlovFnB5w0
45:25 (July 25, 2023) These Black Inventions Have Been Claimed By White/ Black History Book - https://youtu.be/TsZUMMF5rLc
53:12 (November 18, 2022) Why We Should Get Rid Of Intellectual Property/ Second Thought - https://youtu.be/TWYHmkmctb8
1:11:14 START OF THE EPISODE
