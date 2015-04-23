Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.23.00. The Deeper Meaning Behind Intellectual Property as an Idea Beyond the Law



With Clips from Unwelcome Guests, CrashCourse, Berkely Online, Native Journals, Black History Book, Second Thought

Exclusively found on Radio4all.net

Welcome to the Terrordome (not a good way to start this description off, by literally ripping off a song). I.P. is a legal instrument with wide ranging implications; for those who have the finances to use its mechanisms, I.P. is a limiting method of securing long term profits, for those who don’t – it’s an art limiting nuisance. In this episode I take a look at I.P. as an extension of Capital Imperial Methods, one used not only for protective means but also to secure techniques not developed by the west but seen as vital to its hegemonic survival. After stealing them, these techniques were not often attributed to those from whence they came, they were instead written into history as inspired inventions arriving to the West by some divine or unknown figure (to be honest, the figure was rarely painted as divine, but the inspiration leading to the invention sure was), As noted in clips included in this episode, if not for these techniques, the viability of the colonial project would have decrease drastically. I speak about the enclosure movement, a favorite topic of mine, connecting it to the need for I.P. protection or possibly leading to it – your perspective may differ. Primary this is an episode rant about the impact I.P. has had on music and how its present state can tell us a lot about I.P.’s damaging effects on creativity, Enjoy!

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield's Think, Brandy's The Definition and Marvin Gaye's Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson's They Don't Really Care About Us.


