The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Class War Battlefield Podcast
Commentary
Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa (Host)
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
Nov. 26, 2023, midnight
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.23.00. The Deeper Meaning Behind Intellectual Property as an Idea Beyond the Law

With Clips from Unwelcome Guests, CrashCourse, Berkely Online, Native Journals, Black History Book, Second Thought
Exclusively found on Radio4all.net
Welcome to the Terrordome (not a good way to start this description off, by literally ripping off a song). I.P. is a legal instrument with wide ranging implications; for those who have the finances to use its mechanisms, I.P. is a limiting method of securing long term profits, for those who don’t – it’s an art limiting nuisance. In this episode I take a look at I.P. as an extension of Capital Imperial Methods, one used not only for protective means but also to secure techniques not developed by the west but seen as vital to its hegemonic survival. After stealing them, these techniques were not often attributed to those from whence they came, they were instead written into history as inspired inventions arriving to the West by some divine or unknown figure (to be honest, the figure was rarely painted as divine, but the inspiration leading to the invention sure was), As noted in clips included in this episode, if not for these techniques, the viability of the colonial project would have decrease drastically. I speak about the enclosure movement, a favorite topic of mine, connecting it to the need for I.P. protection or possibly leading to it – your perspective may differ. Primary this is an episode rant about the impact I.P. has had on music and how its present state can tell us a lot about I.P.’s damaging effects on creativity, Enjoy!
To Donate to CWB – (CashApp – $CWBPodcast) (Paypal – CWBPodcast); Give as little as $5 a month to help me continue to produce these regularly!
Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.23.00 References
01:16 (AUDIOBOOK) Ascent of Humanity, The Evolution of the Human Sense of Self, by Charles Eisenstein/ Unwelcome Guests - https://www.unwelcomeguests.net/Ascent_of_Humanity

09:53 (April 23, 2015) Introduction to IP Crash Course Intellectual Property #1/ CrashCourse - https://youtu.be/RQOJgEA5e1k

19:25 (July 19, 2018) How Copyright Works: The Six Exclusive Rights of Copyright Law/ Berkeley Online - https://youtu.be/E5r6TDDhVTw

30:22 (October 7, 2023) 10 Things You Didn't Know Were Invented By Native Americans/ Native Journals - https://youtu.be/1IlovFnB5w0

45:25 (July 25, 2023) These Black Inventions Have Been Claimed By White/ Black History Book - https://youtu.be/TsZUMMF5rLc

53:12 (November 18, 2022) Why We Should Get Rid Of Intellectual Property/ Second Thought - https://youtu.be/TWYHmkmctb8

1:11:14 START OF THE EPISODE
SUPPORT ME ON PATREON
https://patreon.com/ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast

Find Every 2023 Episode Published on my CWB Podcast Blog
https://classwarbattlefieldpodcast.wordpress.com/

LINKS
Link to the Complete History of Rome Series by Michael Duncan - http://radio4all.net/program/114876

Links to Black Leftist Media Sources
Dr. Oba T’shaka Show - https://www.youtube.com/@TheDrObaTShakaShow
Black Power Media - https://www.youtube.com/@BlackPowerMedia.
Roland Martin Unfiltered - https://www.youtube.com/@rolandsmartin
Black Star Network - https://www.youtube.com/@blackstarnetwork
The Karen Hunter Show - https://www.youtube.com/@KarenHunterShow
Michael Imhotep - https://www.youtube.com/@MichaelImhotep

Link to Progressive News Sources
Break Through News - https://www.youtube.com/@BreakThroughNews
Activist News Network - https://www.youtube.com/@activistnewsnetwork
APTN News - https://www.youtube.com/@aptnnews
The Analysis News - https://www.youtube.com/@theAnalysisnews
TeleSur English - https://www.youtube.com/@telesurenglish
The Real News Network - https://www.youtube.com/@therealnews
Democracy @ Work - https://www.youtube.com/@democracyatwrk
The Dollop w/ Dave Anthony & Gareth Reynolds - https://www.youtube.com/@dollopcomedy

Links to Progressive Media Sources
Professional Left Podcast - http://professionalleft.blogspot.com/
Nicole Sandler Show - https://nicolesandler.com/
Renegade Cut - https://www.youtube.com/@renegadecut9875
Rational National - https://www.youtube.com/@therationalnational
The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder - https://www.youtube.com/@TheMajorityReport
Robert Reich - https://www.youtube.com/@RBReich
Dollemore Daily - https://www.youtube.com/@dollemore
Brittany Page - https://www.youtube.com/@brittanyepage
The Thom Hartmann Program - https://www.youtube.com/@thomhartmann
Countdown with Keith Olbermann - https://www.youtube.com/@CountdownWithKO
The Young Turks - https://www.youtube.com/@TheYoungTurks
Beau of the Fifth Column - https://www.youtube.com/@BeauoftheFifthColumn
The Humanist Report - https://www.youtube.com/@TheHumanistReport
Christopher Titus’ Armageddon Update - https://www.youtube.com/@christophertitustv
Some More News - https://www.youtube.com/@SMN
Farron Balanced - https://www.youtube.com/@FarronBalanced
Lewis Black’s Rantcast - https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialLewisBlack
Leeja Miller - https://www.youtube.com/@LeejaMiller
Left Reckoning - https://www.youtube.com/@LeftReckoning
Second Thought - https://www.youtube.com/@SecondThought
Secular Talk - https://www.youtube.com/@SecularTalk
Tennessee Brando - https://www.youtube.com/@TennesseeBrando
Brian Tyler Cohen - https://www.youtube.com/@briantylercohen
Current Affairs - https://www.youtube.com/@CurrentAffairsMag
Radical Reviewer - https://www.youtube.com/@RadicalReviewer
Egberto Willies - https://www.youtube.com/@EgbertoWillies
The Ring of Fire - https://www.youtube.com/@TheRingofFire
The David Pakman Show - https://www.youtube.com/@thedavidpakmanshow
Hal Sparks - https://www.youtube.com/@Infotainmentwars
The Progressive Soap Box - https://www.youtube.com/@JamarlThomas
The Rational Boomer - https://www.youtube.com/@rationalboomer
Blue Dot in Texas - https://www.youtube.com/@ABlueDotInTexas
The Chris Hedges Report - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhvPB4lyc4dTYddugVNduk4TEtC0EXeaw

Links to Progressive Podcast Sources
The Bradcast - https://bradblog.com/
Best of the Left Podcast - https://www.bestoftheleft.com/
The Dollop - https://allthingscomedy.com/podcast/the-dollop
Class Wars Podcast - https://classwars2.blogspot.com/
Hardcore History w/ Dan Carlin - https://www.dancarlin.com/hardcore-history-series/
Millennials are killing Capitalism - https://millennialsarekillingcapitalism.libsyn.com/
The Energy Transition Show - https://xenetwork.org/ets/
Law and Disorder - https://lawanddisorder.org/
Democracy Now - https://www.democracynow.org/
Progressive Voices Network - https://www.progressivevoices.com/

List to Progressive Video Essayists and More
Shaun - https://www.youtube.com/@Shaun_vids
Theory & Philosophy - https://www.youtube.com/@TheoryPhilosophy
Then & Now - https://www.youtube.com/@ThenNow

Download Program Podcast
01:55:05 1 Nov. 26, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:55:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 