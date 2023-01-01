The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Nov. 26, 2023, midnight
We'll sling slabs of greasy funk from Dyke & the Blazers, John & Ernest, and The Isley Brothers, hear a doo-wop Frank Zappa cover by The Persuasions, and spin Dorothy Ashby's harp interpretation of The Rubaiyat of Omar Khyyam.
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!
ENDRECHERI "Lovey Dovey" from GO TO FUNK
Little Sister "You're the One (Pts. 1 & 2)" from I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970
Roberto Roena "Sing a Simple Song" from Fania Latin Funk Essentials
Herbie Hancock "Watermelon Man" from Headhunters
De La Soul "The Magic Number" from Three Feet High and Rising
The Persuasions "Any Way the Wind Blows" from Frankly A Capella
Sam Cooke "I Ain't Gonna Cheat On You No More" from The Man Who Invented Soul
Ray Charles "Tell All the World About You" from The Birth Of Soul: The Complete Atlantic Rhythm & Blues Recordings, 1952-1959 [Disc 3]
Quincy Jones "The Preacher" from The Jazz Collection
Mahalia Jackson "Elijah Rock" from Sunday Morning Prayer Meeting With Mahalia Jackson
The Last Poets "Yond" from Delights of the Garden
Deodato "Also Sprach Zarathustra" from Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert
Charles Mingus "Better Git It In Your Soul" from Mingus Ah Um
Artie White "Gimmie Some of Yours" from Light: On The South Side
The Isley Brothers "Vacuum Cleaner" from The Brothers: Isley
Wilson Pickett "Give Your Lovin' Right Now" from It's Too Late (Digitally Remastered)
Esquerita "Esquerita and the Voola"
Don "Sugarcane" Harris "My Soul's On Fire" from Essential Blues Masters
Kashmere Stage Band "Headwiggle" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Syl Johnson "Let Them Hang High" from The Complete Twinight Singles
Dyke & the Blazers "Uhh (45 Edit)" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles
Andre Williams "Sweet Little Pussycat"
La Mont Zeno Theater "Hey Black Child" from Black Fairy
Nancy Dupree "What Do I Have?" from Ghetto Reality
Galt McDermott feat. Angela Ortega "Black is Beautiful" from Ghetto Suite
Blackalicious "Finding" from Nia
Dorothy Ashby "The Moving Finger" from The Rub iy t Of Dorothy Ashby
John & Ernest "Problems" on Rainy Wednesday
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
