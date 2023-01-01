Notes: PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



UpFront Soul #2023.48 Playlist



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!

ENDRECHERI "Lovey Dovey" from GO TO FUNK

Little Sister "You're the One (Pts. 1 & 2)" from I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970

Roberto Roena "Sing a Simple Song" from Fania Latin Funk Essentials

Herbie Hancock "Watermelon Man" from Headhunters

De La Soul "The Magic Number" from Three Feet High and Rising

The Persuasions "Any Way the Wind Blows" from Frankly A Capella

Sam Cooke "I Ain't Gonna Cheat On You No More" from The Man Who Invented Soul

Ray Charles "Tell All the World About You" from The Birth Of Soul: The Complete Atlantic Rhythm & Blues Recordings, 1952-1959 [Disc 3]

Quincy Jones "The Preacher" from The Jazz Collection

Mahalia Jackson "Elijah Rock" from Sunday Morning Prayer Meeting With Mahalia Jackson

The Last Poets "Yond" from Delights of the Garden

Deodato "Also Sprach Zarathustra" from Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert

Charles Mingus "Better Git It In Your Soul" from Mingus Ah Um

Artie White "Gimmie Some of Yours" from Light: On The South Side

The Isley Brothers "Vacuum Cleaner" from The Brothers: Isley

Wilson Pickett "Give Your Lovin' Right Now" from It's Too Late (Digitally Remastered)

Esquerita "Esquerita and the Voola"

Don "Sugarcane" Harris "My Soul's On Fire" from Essential Blues Masters

Kashmere Stage Band "Headwiggle" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

Syl Johnson "Let Them Hang High" from The Complete Twinight Singles

Dyke & the Blazers "Uhh (45 Edit)" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles

Andre Williams "Sweet Little Pussycat"

La Mont Zeno Theater "Hey Black Child" from Black Fairy

Nancy Dupree "What Do I Have?" from Ghetto Reality

Galt McDermott feat. Angela Ortega "Black is Beautiful" from Ghetto Suite

Blackalicious "Finding" from Nia

Dorothy Ashby "The Moving Finger" from The Rub iy t Of Dorothy Ashby

John & Ernest "Problems" on Rainy Wednesday

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

