We'll sling slabs of greasy funk from Dyke & the Blazers, John & Ernest, and The Isley Brothers, hear a doo-wop Frank Zappa cover by The Persuasions, and spin Dorothy Ashby's harp interpretation of The Rubaiyat of Omar Khyyam.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
UpFront Soul #2023.48 Playlist
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black! ENDRECHERI "Lovey Dovey" from GO TO FUNK Little Sister "You're the One (Pts. 1 & 2)" from I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970 Roberto Roena "Sing a Simple Song" from Fania Latin Funk Essentials Herbie Hancock "Watermelon Man" from Headhunters De La Soul "The Magic Number" from Three Feet High and Rising The Persuasions "Any Way the Wind Blows" from Frankly A Capella Sam Cooke "I Ain't Gonna Cheat On You No More" from The Man Who Invented Soul Ray Charles "Tell All the World About You" from The Birth Of Soul: The Complete Atlantic Rhythm & Blues Recordings, 1952-1959 [Disc 3] Quincy Jones "The Preacher" from The Jazz Collection Mahalia Jackson "Elijah Rock" from Sunday Morning Prayer Meeting With Mahalia Jackson The Last Poets "Yond" from Delights of the Garden Deodato "Also Sprach Zarathustra" from Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert Charles Mingus "Better Git It In Your Soul" from Mingus Ah Um Artie White "Gimmie Some of Yours" from Light: On The South Side The Isley Brothers "Vacuum Cleaner" from The Brothers: Isley Wilson Pickett "Give Your Lovin' Right Now" from It's Too Late (Digitally Remastered) Esquerita "Esquerita and the Voola" Don "Sugarcane" Harris "My Soul's On Fire" from Essential Blues Masters Kashmere Stage Band "Headwiggle" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 Syl Johnson "Let Them Hang High" from The Complete Twinight Singles Dyke & the Blazers "Uhh (45 Edit)" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles Andre Williams "Sweet Little Pussycat" La Mont Zeno Theater "Hey Black Child" from Black Fairy Nancy Dupree "What Do I Have?" from Ghetto Reality Galt McDermott feat. Angela Ortega "Black is Beautiful" from Ghetto Suite Blackalicious "Finding" from Nia Dorothy Ashby "The Moving Finger" from The Rub iy t Of Dorothy Ashby John & Ernest "Problems" on Rainy Wednesday Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night