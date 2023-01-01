Another fine show lined up this week - where else can you hear Muddy Waters and David Rose on the same show? We've got cats that swing, lonesome fiddlers, an unusual integrated session from the 1920s and Blue Moon Marquee takes us wayward. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist Title Year Muddy Waters - I'm Ready 1954 Johnny Otis - Baby Baby Blues 1952 The Cats And The Fiddle - We Cats Will Swing For You 1939 The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers - Lonesome, Sad and Blue 1950 Maggie Ingram and the Silver Stars - Got A Mind To Serve The Lord 1963 Blue Moon Marquee - Wayward 2022 Louis Prima - Chinatown, My Chinatown 1933 Harry Choates & The Melody Boys - Hackberry Hop 1947 The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I Want to Live and Love 1947 Wayne Raney - If You've Got the Money, I've Got the Time 1950 The Manhattan Brothers - Manyeo 1948 Maxine Sullivan - Boogie Woogie Maxixe 1954 Clarence Williams' Novelty Four - In The Bottle Blues 1928 Joe Turner - Blues In The Night 1951 Louis Jordan And His Tympany Five - Chicky-Mo Craney Crow 1949 George Jones - I Wouldn't Kinow About That 1964 Joe Lutcher And His Society Cats - Blues For Sale 1948 Professor Longhair - Been Foolin' Around 1950 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Hiroshima 1947