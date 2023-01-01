Notes: Artist Title Year

Muddy Waters - I'm Ready 1954

Johnny Otis - Baby Baby Blues 1952

The Cats And The Fiddle - We Cats Will Swing For You 1939

The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers - Lonesome, Sad and Blue 1950

Maggie Ingram and the Silver Stars - Got A Mind To Serve The Lord 1963

Blue Moon Marquee - Wayward 2022

Louis Prima - Chinatown, My Chinatown 1933

Harry Choates & The Melody Boys - Hackberry Hop 1947

The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I Want to Live and Love 1947

Wayne Raney - If You've Got the Money, I've Got the Time 1950

The Manhattan Brothers - Manyeo 1948

Maxine Sullivan - Boogie Woogie Maxixe 1954

Clarence Williams' Novelty Four - In The Bottle Blues 1928

Joe Turner - Blues In The Night 1951

Louis Jordan And His Tympany Five - Chicky-Mo Craney Crow 1949

George Jones - I Wouldn't Kinow About That 1964

Joe Lutcher And His Society Cats - Blues For Sale 1948

Professor Longhair - Been Foolin' Around 1950

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Hiroshima 1947