Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Nov. 26, 2023, midnight
Another fine show lined up this week - where else can you hear Muddy Waters and David Rose on the same show? We've got cats that swing, lonesome fiddlers, an unusual integrated session from the 1920s and Blue Moon Marquee takes us wayward.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist Title Year
Muddy Waters - I'm Ready 1954
Johnny Otis - Baby Baby Blues 1952
The Cats And The Fiddle - We Cats Will Swing For You 1939
The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers - Lonesome, Sad and Blue 1950
Maggie Ingram and the Silver Stars - Got A Mind To Serve The Lord 1963
Blue Moon Marquee - Wayward 2022
Louis Prima - Chinatown, My Chinatown 1933
Harry Choates & The Melody Boys - Hackberry Hop 1947
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I Want to Live and Love 1947
Wayne Raney - If You've Got the Money, I've Got the Time 1950
The Manhattan Brothers - Manyeo 1948
Maxine Sullivan - Boogie Woogie Maxixe 1954
Clarence Williams' Novelty Four - In The Bottle Blues 1928
Joe Turner - Blues In The Night 1951
Louis Jordan And His Tympany Five - Chicky-Mo Craney Crow 1949
George Jones - I Wouldn't Kinow About That 1964
Joe Lutcher And His Society Cats - Blues For Sale 1948
Professor Longhair - Been Foolin' Around 1950
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Hiroshima 1947

