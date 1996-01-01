The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Matt Simon
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Nov. 28, 2023, midnight
Look around you: at this very moment, chances are that within a one-foot radius of your body, there’s something plastic. The ubiquity of plastic comes with a steep cost, however. This week on Sea Change Radio, the first half of our two-part discussion with Matt Simon, a Wired staff writer and author of A Poison Like No Other: How Microplastics Corrupted Our Planet and Our Bodies. In this episode, we learn about the history of plastic manufacturing, look at some unexpected ways that we’re exposed to microplastics, and examine how plastic recycling falls well-short of its promise.
Track: The Magnificent Seven
Artist: The Clash
Album: Sandinista!
Label: CBS/Epic
Year: 1980

Track: Either/Or
Artist: Elliott Smith
Album: New Moon
Label: Kill Rock Stars
Year: 2007

Track: Stone Free
Artist: Seal
Album: MTV Unplugged
Label: Moonraker
Year: 1996

00:29:00 1 Nov. 28, 2023
San Francisco
