Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
Nov. 28, 2023, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I recently read Isabel Wilkerson’s The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration. It’s a fascinating account of the largest movement of people in the US. The reasons for the migration and the ramifications of the migration changed the course of history in the US.

I had the chance to see Ms. Wilkerson speak at the Richmond Forum last Saturday night and she was incredible. She spent 15 years working on this book. She has another book, Caste, which I am anxious to read that has been turned into a movie called Origin.

Tonight I’ll share my “soundtrack” to the great migration. I can’t possibly overstate how the great migration impacted popular music, but I’ll play lots of tracks that will help illustrate the influence it had on what we listen to still this day!

Enjoy. I promise to keep the music humming and not dig too deep into the history.

The Haberdasher

Nina Simone Old Jim Crow In Concert (Live) Verve
Billie Holiday Strange Fruit Billie Holiday: Strange Fruit and Greatest Hits (Remastered) umg recordings
Sankofa Jump Jim Crow The Uptown Strut Kingswood Records
Lew Dockstader & His Quartet Fiddle, Dee, Dee Minstrel Show: Early Minstrelsy in America Vintage Masters
Forest City Joe Stop Breaking Down The Harmonica Blues of Forest City Joe: Special Delivery Man Jasmine Records
Mississippi Fred McDowell Shake 'Em On Down Fred McDowell: The Alan Lomax Recordings Global Jukebox
Johnny Lee Moore Eighteen Hammers Sounds of the South Rhino Atlantic
Aaron Neville Angola Bound Warm Your Heart A&M
Lead Belly Angola Blues (So Doggone Soon) The Titanic: The Library of Congress Recordings, Vol. 4 (Recorded by Alan Lomax) Rounder
Robert Pete Williams So Much Is Happenin' in the News I'm Blue as a Man Can Be Arhoolie Records
James Shorty, Viola James & Congregation Jesus on the Main Line Sounds of the South Rhino Atlantic
Bukka White Parchman Farm Blues Aberdeeen Mississippi Blues: The Vintage Recordings (1930-1940) Document Records
Parchman Prison Prayer Lay My Burden Down Some Mississippi Sunday Morning Glitterbeat Records
Vera Hall Death, Have Mercy Im Gonna Live Anyhow Unitl I Die Odyssey
Madame Mattie Wigley Power Gospel Soul Universal
Nina Simone Mississippi Goddam (Live) Forever Young, Gifted & Black: Songs of Freedom and Spirit RCA/Legacy
John Boutté Riding On the City of New Orleans Live at 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival MunckMix Inc.
Stevie Wonder Living For the City Innervisions UNI/MOTOWN
Donny Hathaway The Ghetto Everything Is Everything Rhino Atlantic
Ray Charles Hide Nor Hair True Genius Tangerine Records
Lil Hardin Armstrong Harlem On Saturday Night 1936-1940 Anthology Stardust Records
The Abyssinian Baptist Choir Said I Wasn't Gonna Tell Nobody Shakin' the Rafters - Abyssinian Baptist Gospel Choir Under the Direction of Professor Alex Bradford Columbia
Josh White Black and Evil Blues Josh White 1932-1945: Blues, Spirituals and Folk Songs Fremeaux Heritage
Marv Johnson Come to Me Marvelous Marv Johnson Rumble Records
The Temptations Get Ready Gettin' Ready (Expanded Edition) Motown
Lowell Fulson Reconsider Baby Hung Down Head Geffen
B.B. King Chains and Things Indianola Mississippi Seeds Geffen*

02:00:00 1 Nov. 27, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
