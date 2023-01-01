Notes: Hey Listeners,



I recently read Isabel Wilkerson’s The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration. It’s a fascinating account of the largest movement of people in the US. The reasons for the migration and the ramifications of the migration changed the course of history in the US.



I had the chance to see Ms. Wilkerson speak at the Richmond Forum last Saturday night and she was incredible. She spent 15 years working on this book. She has another book, Caste, which I am anxious to read that has been turned into a movie called Origin.



Tonight I’ll share my “soundtrack” to the great migration. I can’t possibly overstate how the great migration impacted popular music, but I’ll play lots of tracks that will help illustrate the influence it had on what we listen to still this day!



Enjoy. I promise to keep the music humming and not dig too deep into the history.



The Haberdasher



Nina Simone Old Jim Crow In Concert (Live) Verve

Billie Holiday Strange Fruit Billie Holiday: Strange Fruit and Greatest Hits (Remastered) umg recordings

Sankofa Jump Jim Crow The Uptown Strut Kingswood Records

Lew Dockstader & His Quartet Fiddle, Dee, Dee Minstrel Show: Early Minstrelsy in America Vintage Masters

Forest City Joe Stop Breaking Down The Harmonica Blues of Forest City Joe: Special Delivery Man Jasmine Records

Mississippi Fred McDowell Shake 'Em On Down Fred McDowell: The Alan Lomax Recordings Global Jukebox

Johnny Lee Moore Eighteen Hammers Sounds of the South Rhino Atlantic

Aaron Neville Angola Bound Warm Your Heart A&M

Lead Belly Angola Blues (So Doggone Soon) The Titanic: The Library of Congress Recordings, Vol. 4 (Recorded by Alan Lomax) Rounder

Robert Pete Williams So Much Is Happenin' in the News I'm Blue as a Man Can Be Arhoolie Records

James Shorty, Viola James & Congregation Jesus on the Main Line Sounds of the South Rhino Atlantic

Bukka White Parchman Farm Blues Aberdeeen Mississippi Blues: The Vintage Recordings (1930-1940) Document Records

Parchman Prison Prayer Lay My Burden Down Some Mississippi Sunday Morning Glitterbeat Records

Vera Hall Death, Have Mercy Im Gonna Live Anyhow Unitl I Die Odyssey

Madame Mattie Wigley Power Gospel Soul Universal

Nina Simone Mississippi Goddam (Live) Forever Young, Gifted & Black: Songs of Freedom and Spirit RCA/Legacy

John Boutté Riding On the City of New Orleans Live at 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival MunckMix Inc.

Stevie Wonder Living For the City Innervisions UNI/MOTOWN

Donny Hathaway The Ghetto Everything Is Everything Rhino Atlantic

Ray Charles Hide Nor Hair True Genius Tangerine Records

Lil Hardin Armstrong Harlem On Saturday Night 1936-1940 Anthology Stardust Records

The Abyssinian Baptist Choir Said I Wasn't Gonna Tell Nobody Shakin' the Rafters - Abyssinian Baptist Gospel Choir Under the Direction of Professor Alex Bradford Columbia

Josh White Black and Evil Blues Josh White 1932-1945: Blues, Spirituals and Folk Songs Fremeaux Heritage

Marv Johnson Come to Me Marvelous Marv Johnson Rumble Records

The Temptations Get Ready Gettin' Ready (Expanded Edition) Motown

Lowell Fulson Reconsider Baby Hung Down Head Geffen

B.B. King Chains and Things Indianola Mississippi Seeds Geffen*

