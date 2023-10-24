The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
This year’s UN climate summit will be the biggest in history – and the first held in a major Petrostate
Action/Event
Vice President Al Gore
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Nov. 26, 2023, midnight
This year’s UN climate summit will be the first held in a major Petrostate
- which is ironic since, according to current climate science, phasing out fossil fuels is our most urgent task.

Dr. Sultan al-Jaber has been nominated by the rulers of the United Arab Emirates to preside over COP28. He is the managing director and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Al Gore, the former US vice-president, tells Simon Mundy in a Financial Times interview why he thinks this year's COP28 climate change talks are likely to fail. The interview was published on October 24, 2023 under the title: Al Gore on Big Oil, COP28, and the fight for climate action. Watch it on the Youtube channel of the Financial Times.

About a month before this conversation, at the end of September 2023, the New York Times invited Al Gore to their Climate Forward event to discuss what’s standing in the way of progress in solving the global climate challenges. David Gelles is the interviewer. Watch the full 33 minute conversation in the series of New York Times Events, published on Sep 21, 2023 on YouTube.

DATES: Oct. 24, and September 21,2023
Location: Internet
CREDIT: Financial Times and New York Times

TUC_231128_al_gore_cop28_big_oil.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Nov. 29, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
TUC_231128_al_gore_cop28_big_oil.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Nov. 29, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 