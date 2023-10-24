Summary: This year’s UN climate summit will be the first held in a major Petrostate

- which is ironic since, according to current climate science, phasing out fossil fuels is our most urgent task.



Dr. Sultan al-Jaber has been nominated by the rulers of the United Arab Emirates to preside over COP28. He is the managing director and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).



Al Gore, the former US vice-president, tells Simon Mundy in a Financial Times interview why he thinks this year's COP28 climate change talks are likely to fail. The interview was published on October 24, 2023 under the title: Al Gore on Big Oil, COP28, and the fight for climate action. Watch it on the Youtube channel of the Financial Times.



About a month before this conversation, at the end of September 2023, the New York Times invited Al Gore to their Climate Forward event to discuss what’s standing in the way of progress in solving the global climate challenges. David Gelles is the interviewer. Watch the full 33 minute conversation in the series of New York Times Events, published on Sep 21, 2023 on YouTube.



DATES: Oct. 24, and September 21,2023

Location: Internet



