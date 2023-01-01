The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Israeli Historian Ilan Pappe: Why NEVER AGAIN Means Never Again for Anyone. Why Israel is an Apartheid State, Created thru Ethnic Cleansing. Why Genocide is the Israeli Policy toward the Palestinian People 
Weekly Program
Ilan Pappe (Historian and Author)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2023, midnight
In 2014, Michael Slate interviewed Ilan Pappe, Israeli historian, and author of many works, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. This has renewed relevance today, in the context of the powerful film “Fahra,” now streaming on Netflix, and the frenzied attacks on it by the Israeli government and the usual band of US Zionists. The interview was conducted during a genocidal Israeli assault on the outdoor prison called Gaza. The horrors then inflicted on Palestinians are echoed in almost daily videos on social media of the cold-blooded murder of unarmed Palestinians carried out by the Israeli army and rabid gangs of fascist so-called settlers. This is a powerful truth that some try hard to cover up, but many more are simply ignoring.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. 

TMSS=231129 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 29, 2023
