Summary: In 2014, Michael Slate interviewed Ilan Pappe, Israeli historian, and author of many works, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. This has renewed relevance today, in the context of the powerful film “Fahra,” now streaming on Netflix, and the frenzied attacks on it by the Israeli government and the usual band of US Zionists. The interview was conducted during a genocidal Israeli assault on the outdoor prison called Gaza. The horrors then inflicted on Palestinians are echoed in almost daily videos on social media of the cold-blooded murder of unarmed Palestinians carried out by the Israeli army and rabid gangs of fascist so-called settlers. This is a powerful truth that some try hard to cover up, but many more are simply ignoring.