Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: November 29, 2023
Weekly Program
Hassan El-Tayyab, leg. dir. Middle East Policy, Advocacy Organizer w Friends Committee on National Legislation; Nicholas Stephanopoulos, Kirkland & Ellis professor of Law at Harvard University; Harriet Prince, a survivor of the Canadian Indian...
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2023, midnight
After Gaza Humanitarian Pause, Hostage/Prisoner Release, Activists Push for Permanent Ceasefire; Federal Appeals Court Ruling Further Erodes 1965 Voting Rights Act and US Democracy; Canadian Indian School Survivor Shares her Story at Annual ‘National Day of Mourning’ Rally.

Between the Lines for November 29, 2023 Download Program Podcast
