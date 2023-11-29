Summary: World's Biggest Protection Racket Don, Coup Master & War riminal

Henry Kissinger Dies Aged 100.



Nobel Peace Prize Winner Responsible For The Deaths Of At

Least 3 Million Innocent People In his Bilderberg 'Geopolitical Games'



Tony Gosling, Richie Allen, 30Nov23

richiallen.co.uk - thisweek.org.uk



Heinz Kissinger dies aged 100.



1957 - book, Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy

1957-2022 - Bilderberg guru, his gig, almost all. Now Transhumanism, Covid. Foreign policy to benefit big business: Goldman Sachs, Coca cola, Exxon, Murdoch. On EEC/EU: 35 foreign ministers, 25 languages, oft quoted “Who do I call if I want to speak to Europe!” but Kissinger denied making the remark

1969-77 - big shot NSC & Secretary of State.

1971, 5th August - US dollar comes off gold standard to allow money printing for Vietnam war

1972 - Mao/Nixon summit preceded by secret Kissinger visits, pivot away from Soviets

1972 - SALT treaty, signed in 1979

1973 - Nobel peace prize Vietnam ceasefire, but 20yr war expanded into Cambodia & Laos, continued until 1975

1973 - Henry's Indonesia & Chile coups

1973 - Yom Kippur war, three times more arms sent to Israel, OPEC oil embargo over winter into 1974

1974 - Turks invade Cyprus for HK

1974 - Nixon forced out, why? Nixon demanded FBI files on JFK assassination. US foreign policy leaves three million dead at least.

2001 - Chris Hitchens book The Trial of HK

2001 - arrest warrant issued for Kissinger in Chile, 2002 attempt to do same in UK fails

2002 - resigned as 9/11 Commission chair

2013 - Wikileaks released Kissinger Cables

2022 - Calls for peace redrawing Ukraine border



Waldorf Astoria hotel NYC

https://theintercept.com/2023/11/29/henry-kissinger-death/

