Program Information
The Richie Allen Show
World's Biggest Protection Racket Don, Coup Master & War riminal Henry Kissinger Dies Aged 100
1
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Nov. 30, 2023, midnight
World's Biggest Protection Racket Don, Coup Master & War riminal
Henry Kissinger Dies Aged 100.

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Responsible For The Deaths Of At
Least 3 Million Innocent People In his Bilderberg 'Geopolitical Games'

Tony Gosling, Richie Allen, 30Nov23
richiallen.co.uk - thisweek.org.uk

Heinz Kissinger dies aged 100.

1957 - book, Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy
1957-2022 - Bilderberg guru, his gig, almost all. Now Transhumanism, Covid. Foreign policy to benefit big business: Goldman Sachs, Coca cola, Exxon, Murdoch. On EEC/EU: 35 foreign ministers, 25 languages, oft quoted “Who do I call if I want to speak to Europe!” but Kissinger denied making the remark
1969-77 - big shot NSC & Secretary of State.
1971, 5th August - US dollar comes off gold standard to allow money printing for Vietnam war
1972 - Mao/Nixon summit preceded by secret Kissinger visits, pivot away from Soviets
1972 - SALT treaty, signed in 1979
1973 - Nobel peace prize Vietnam ceasefire, but 20yr war expanded into Cambodia & Laos, continued until 1975
1973 - Henry's Indonesia & Chile coups
1973 - Yom Kippur war, three times more arms sent to Israel, OPEC oil embargo over winter into 1974
1974 - Turks invade Cyprus for HK
1974 - Nixon forced out, why? Nixon demanded FBI files on JFK assassination. US foreign policy leaves three million dead at least.
2001 - Chris Hitchens book The Trial of HK
2001 - arrest warrant issued for Kissinger in Chile, 2002 attempt to do same in UK fails
2002 - resigned as 9/11 Commission chair
2013 - Wikileaks released Kissinger Cables
2022 - Calls for peace redrawing Ukraine border

Waldorf Astoria hotel NYC
https://theintercept.com/2023/11/29/henry-kissinger-death/

01:00:00 1 Nov. 30, 2023
