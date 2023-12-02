If you enjoyed our Album/Single Cover Of The Week, stay tuned for the debut of the track. Plus, Acid Arab gets even phatter with the R3HAB remix of Habaytak. C'ammafunk from Salerno, Italy summon the Thunder, Eccodek gets the King Infinity remix for Second Bird Calling. Through in some genuine sitar funk from Alpacas Collective and experimental gut-bucket blues from Korea's NuMori and you have a great global mix from World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Eda Diaz - Tiemblas Acid Arab - Habaytak (R3HAB Remix) Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (King Infinity Remix) CANCON Alpha Yaya Diallo - Freedom For All C'ammafunk - Thunder INST Krysten - Feel Like Making Love Alpacas Collective - Gunkali Bizcocho Amargo - Si*se Transglobal Underground (feat. Yanka Rukina) - Keranka Xoco - Macullele CANCON Derya Yilirim & Grup Simsek - Bal Tijuana Panthers - End Of My Rope NuMori - Hey Oh