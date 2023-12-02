Summary: If you enjoyed our Album/Single Cover Of The Week, stay tuned for the debut of the track. Plus, Acid Arab gets even phatter with the R3HAB remix of Habaytak. C'ammafunk from Salerno, Italy summon the Thunder, Eccodek gets the King Infinity remix for Second Bird Calling. Through in some genuine sitar funk from Alpacas Collective and experimental gut-bucket blues from Korea's NuMori and you have a great global mix from World Beat Canada!