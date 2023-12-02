The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 30, 2023, midnight
If you enjoyed our Album/Single Cover Of The Week, stay tuned for the debut of the track. Plus, Acid Arab gets even phatter with the R3HAB remix of Habaytak. C'ammafunk from Salerno, Italy summon the Thunder, Eccodek gets the King Infinity remix for Second Bird Calling. Through in some genuine sitar funk from Alpacas Collective and experimental gut-bucket blues from Korea's NuMori and you have a great global mix from World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Eda Diaz - Tiemblas
Acid Arab - Habaytak (R3HAB Remix)
Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (King Infinity Remix) CANCON
Alpha Yaya Diallo - Freedom For All
C'ammafunk - Thunder INST
Krysten - Feel Like Making Love
Alpacas Collective - Gunkali
Bizcocho Amargo - Si*se
Transglobal Underground (feat. Yanka Rukina) - Keranka
Xoco - Macullele CANCON
Derya Yilirim & Grup Simsek - Bal
Tijuana Panthers - End Of My Rope
NuMori - Hey Oh

59:31

World Beat Canada Radio December 2 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:31 1 Nov. 30, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:31  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 