Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 30, 2023, midnight
We dig deep to unearth some contemporary Celtic treasures from Martyn Bennett, The Murphs, and from The Imagined Village, Paul Weller from The Jam joined by Eliza and Martin Carthy, and there are plenty more sparkles where those came from. Join Patricia Fraser for another hour of Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Logical Fleadh - Banish Misfortune INST
Martyn Bennett - Blackbird
Melisande - Au Chant De L'Alouette CANCON
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - The Case Of The Mysterious Squabby-Quash INST CANCON
Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still
Dropkick Murphys - The Auld Triangle
Gangar - Sukkeri Er Sott
Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage - Ryardine
Paul Weller/Martin & Eliza Carthy - John Barleycorn
Yoko Pwno - Long Bath
Gordon Duncan - Lorient Mornings INST
Derina Harvey Band - Portland Town CANCON
Lunasa - Midnight In Aviles INST

Celt In A Twist December 3 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:57:48 1 Nov. 28, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 