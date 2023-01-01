The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
outFarpress Presents
International news, COP 28, Kissinger, Germany, Japan, France, Cuba, Israel, palestine
 Dan Roberts
Dec. 1, 2023
Featured speakers/guests:
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, France 24 and Radio Havana Cuba.
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, France 24 and Radio Havana Cuba. International news, newscast, global perspective, Japan, Germany, France, Cuba, COP 28, Environment, Israel Palestine
Credits:
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, France 24 and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr231201.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- Henry Kissinger is dead at 100 years old. His legacy includes the Vietnam War, Cambodia, and Pinochet's Chile. As British filmmaker Ken Loach said, "Satire died the day Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

From JAPAN- The South Korean, Japanese, and US militaries staged military drills with a US nuclear powered aircraft carrier. The 28th Climate Change conference, COP 28, has opened in the UAE- countries are expected to update their emissions plans and the possibility of phasing out fossil fuels.

From FRANCE- A brief history of UN Climate conferences which began in 1992 in Brazil. A press review on the opening of this years UN Climate Conference. Chloe Brimicombe, a British climate scientist, analyzes controversies at the COP 28 summit. A brief review of climate change in Brazil and Canada.

From CUBA- A Viewpoint on the the importance of the COP 28 summit. This weekend Venezuela is holding a referendum over a territorial dispute with Guyana. A hunger strike is underway in front of the White House in support of a Gaza ceasefire. The WHO called the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza a death zone where 200 doctors and nurses have been killed by Israeli attacks. A surgeon from Doctors Without Borders reported that he treated 100 patients suffering from Israel's use of white phosphorous bombs, in violation of international humanitarian law.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
Dan Roberts

Satire died the day Henry Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and it died a second time the day that Tony Blair was appointed Special Envoy for the Middle East.
-Ken Loach

