Summary: Originally Broadcast: October 10, 2006



The Wonder of Boys, 10th Anniversary Edition



We explored the difficulties that boys have growing up in American society ten years ago, in a two-part interview with Michael Gurian, author of, “The Wonder of Boys: What Parents, Mentors and Educators can do to Shape Boys into Exceptional Men.” A tenth anniversary edition of, “The Wonder of Boys,” was released in 2006, and I spoke with Michael Gurian about his ideas and thoughts of what has occurred in the past ten years in relation to boys. The trend setting pressures of commercial advertising control the content distributed to boys and often are able to overwhelm the job of the parents to nurture the social development of children. In this interview with Michael Gurian, who lives in Spokane, Washington and recorded in mid-October 2006, we discuss the effects of media on the developing boy, content of what boys listen to when they have earphones on, the substitution of what comes from the earphones for what a boy would get in a relationship with parents, grandparents, or other meaningful people in a boys life.



www.gurianinstitute.com



Michael Gurian recommends, “The Collected Poems of Mary Oliver,” by Mary Oliver.

