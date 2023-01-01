Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour we will be looking behind us at the consequences of the great COVID-19 pandemic and looking ahead at the second round of pandemic diseases

as the Mainstream press is beginning to increasingly formulate and as Bill Gates himself predicted way back in 2020. In our first half hour, we will look at the findings from the recently released final Report from the National Citizens Inquiry: Canada’s Response to Covid-19, and we will talk to one of the authors of that report. In our second half hour, we will speak to film-maker and journalist James Corbett about what to make of signs a new pandemic may be on the way and also to look at the latest draft of the Pandemic Agreement which could potentially affect the freedom of our national and individual health.