This episode is part of our special series on how the arts and culture sector is coming back from the covid 19 pandemic and features voices from the Co-Production of Arts For A Better Bay Area State of The Arts Summit held at the Strand Theatre in San Francisco on June 28th 2023. The focus of the summit was on rebuilding our communities through the arts. The Theme is How Arts are being utilized for both economic and community development in a post pandemic world.
Voices of the Community in partnership with BAVC Media is producing this 7-episode special series of community dialogues The State of Our Arts & Culture Organizations in both a live and virtual format and broadcasting as a radio show, television show, and podcast. multi-media / multiplatform The community dialogues feature Arts and Culture organization leaders, funders, and the general public discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our Arts and Culture sector. The community dialogues support and cultivate a learning community that will identify, and explore the solutions and actions to stabilize, sustain, diversify, and scale up our Arts and Culture sector.
One of the overarching issues the series will be addressing is the economic and operational impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the viability and the ongoing sustainability of the arts and cultural organizations in San Francisco. The series will spotlight all of the economic and operational issues facing the arts and culture organizations as well as the solutions the organizations are working on along with the identified solutions that the arts and cultural organizations need support from the philanthropic, government, and community/audience to do to help the organizations survive and thrive in the new world order of an on-going pandemic. What the video episodes of the series on our YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@GeoKoster
ARTS & CULTURE SERIES:EPISODE 5: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT THRU THE ARTS
