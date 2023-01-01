Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.
"Homoniememorimorph" by Jasmina Al-Qaisi, introduced by Jos Alejandro Rivera, is featured today. Originally performed in 2020 for Anybody out there?! (100 Days of Radio in Germany) at D21 Artspace in Leipzig, Germany, Homoniememorimorph was a live radio experiment using auto-archival methods crafted on the go. Jasmina Al-Qaisi describes the radio action, of which she has excerpted and edited, as an ongoing text writing method with, and for voice, where she re-writes her memory by crossing bridges between words. "Homonimemoriorph," an invented word of a longer series of invented words by the artist, sonically and visually resembles other words. It is a manifestation of misspelled speaking, and a practice of Al-Qaisi as a poet, artist and radio maker. In the piece, she says the invented word is used to define the words that I feel fit together, and that stands for me, being here taking over talking over the radio; trying to re-order my memoriesto envision some sort of agency on what our memory is. "Homonimemoriorph" casts a wide net which allows Al-Qaisis words to create and pass through multiple forms and meanings depending on what associations the listener makes. The improvised nature of the piece often results in overtly confessional moments that transform ordinary approaches to what is considered useful or important information. The first public instance of this project was streamed over internet radio, and broadcast on Radio Corax 95.9 FM and UKW 87.5; the latter, covering the vicinity of D21 Artspace. Due to an un-planned delay in her headphones, Al-Qaisi's voice, thinking, and as a result, the conversation with herself, was forced to slow down. Navigating this live radio time stretch, she spoke while sitting before a table of tiny, misplaced objects she gathered over the span of 15 years. They included scrap papers of invented words and poems, stones, shells, and pieces of metal items. As Al-Qaisi reflected on these objects, she re-wrote the importance they seemed to hold for her, and combined these new histories with samples of YouTube glitches that included insect, animal, and planet sounds, and samples of her friends attempting to pronounce homonimemorimorph.
Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 146.
Jasmina Al-Qaisi
Dec. 1, 2023
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.