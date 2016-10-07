This week we start off with a left-handed acknowledgement of ‘progress’ on the racial front (what with Harriet Tubman’s impending appearance on the American $20 bill and all), and then we promote the advantages of Bose speakers in their ease of muting politicians. We explore the structure of Bernie Sanders’ new ‘progressive’ organization Our Revolution before we explore the theory that we have too many people on our planet, and the Toothless Old Grandpa reveals his latest conspiracy theory. We comment upon the fact that Exxon Mobil’s scientists predicted climate change and sea level rise back in the 70’s before finally getting to the title piece this week — a high-voltage Thunderbolt aimed at a self-professed ‘man of God’.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on October 7th, 2016
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID / TB Intro Music: Focus 00:00—03:09
Progress Music: Corin Curschellas 03:06-05:26
The Power of Mute Music: Caravan Palace 05:26-10:22
Shadow Puppet Music: Julie Tippett 10:21-14:57
Too Many People Music: Frédéric Chopin 14:57-16:44
They Play — We Pay Music: Trans-Siberian Orchestra 16:43-20:12
Conspiracy Theories (Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa) Music: Hula Joe & The Hutjumpers — Kid Entropy 20:10-27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer 27:00—27:24
Man of God Music: Eliza Gilkyson — Warema Masiaga Cha Cha with Béla Fleck — Jimi Hendrix — DEVO 27:23—43:55
———————————————————
Music Intro 43:55—44:02
New South Africa by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones 43:55—48:26
The Sinister Minister by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones 48:25—53:01