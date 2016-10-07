TBR 231201 - Man of God*

Summary: This week we start off with a left-handed acknowledgement of ‘progress’ on the racial front (what with Harriet Tubman’s impending appearance on the American $20 bill and all), and then we promote the advantages of Bose speakers in their ease of muting politicians. We explore the structure of Bernie Sanders’ new ‘progressive’ organization Our Revolution before we explore the theory that we have too many people on our planet, and the Toothless Old Grandpa reveals his latest conspiracy theory. We comment upon the fact that Exxon Mobil’s scientists predicted climate change and sea level rise back in the 70’s before finally getting to the title piece this week — a high-voltage Thunderbolt aimed at a self-professed ‘man of God’.

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on October 7th, 2016



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID / TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:00—03:09



Progress

Music: Corin Curschellas

03:06-05:26



The Power of Mute

Music: Caravan Palace

05:26-10:22



Shadow Puppet

Music: Julie Tippett

10:21-14:57



Too Many People

Music: Frédéric Chopin

14:57-16:44



They Play — We Pay

Music: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

16:43-20:12



Conspiracy Theories

(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)

Music: Hula Joe & The Hutjumpers — Kid Entropy

20:10-27:00



Part 2:



27:00—27:24



Man of God

Music: Eliza Gilkyson — Warema Masiaga Cha Cha with Béla Fleck — Jimi Hendrix — DEVO

27:23—43:55



Music Intro

43:55—44:02



New South Africa

by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

43:55—48:26



The Sinister Minister

by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

48:25—53:01



Music: Focus — Liverpaw

52:57—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



0:00—0:13



Sojourn of Arjuna

by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones

0:12—5:37



5:36—6:00



