The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Man of God*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Dec. 1, 2023, midnight
This week we start off with a left-handed acknowledgement of ‘progress’ on the racial front (what with Harriet Tubman’s impending appearance on the American $20 bill and all), and then we promote the advantages of Bose speakers in their ease of muting politicians. We explore the structure of Bernie Sanders’ new ‘progressive’ organization Our Revolution before we explore the theory that we have too many people on our planet, and the Toothless Old Grandpa reveals his latest conspiracy theory. We comment upon the fact that Exxon Mobil’s scientists predicted climate change and sea level rise back in the 70’s before finally getting to the title piece this week — a high-voltage Thunderbolt aimed at a self-professed ‘man of God’.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on October 7th, 2016

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID / TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:00—03:09

Progress
Music: Corin Curschellas
03:06-05:26

The Power of Mute
Music: Caravan Palace
05:26-10:22

Shadow Puppet
Music: Julie Tippett
10:21-14:57

Too Many People
Music: Frédéric Chopin
14:57-16:44

They Play — We Pay
Music: Trans-Siberian Orchestra
16:43-20:12

Conspiracy Theories
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Hula Joe & The Hutjumpers — Kid Entropy
20:10-27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:00—27:24

Man of God
Music: Eliza Gilkyson — Warema Masiaga Cha Cha with Béla Fleck — Jimi Hendrix — DEVO
27:23—43:55

———————————————————

Music Intro
43:55—44:02

New South Africa
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
43:55—48:26

The Sinister Minister
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
48:25—53:01

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Focus — Liverpaw
52:57—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:13

Sojourn of Arjuna
by Béla Fleck & The Flecktones
0:12—5:37

Credits
5:36—6:00

TBR 231201 - Man of God* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Nov. 30, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
TBR 231201 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Nov. 30, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 