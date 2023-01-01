We'll merge into a transit set with Don Bryant's Expressway to Your Heart, Cross Bronx Expressway, and, finally, a ride on the Double Dutch Bus with Frankie Smith, plus we'll Fumigate Funky Broadway with Chris Kenner and talk trash with Sam Cooke.
UpFront Soul #2023.49 Playlist
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 ENDRECHERI "one more purple funk... -katana-" from one more purple funk... -katana- Eddie Harris "Cold Duck Time (Live)" from Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology Mahalia Jackson "In the Upper Room" from Moving On Up a Little Higher Al Green "Get Yourself Together" from Back Up Train Grace Love & the True Loves "Let Me Be" from Grace Love & the True Loves Michele Thomas "Jesus Children of America" from Messenger Blackrock "Yeah Yeah" Curtis Mayfield "Get Down [Single Version]" from Roots Ramsey Lewis "Jungle Strut" from The Essential Ramsey Lewis Courtney Pine "A Change Is Sure To Come" from Black Notes from the Deep Gil Scott-Heron "Who'll Pay Reparations On My Soul" from The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters on Ace Rufus Thomas "Sister's Got a Boyfriend" Carla Thomas, Otis Redding "Tramp" from Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration Sam Cooke "Talkin' Trash" from The Man Who Invented Soul Frankie Smith "Double Dutch Bus" Cross Bronx Expressway "Cross Bronx Expressway" Don Bryant "Expressway to Your Heart" from Precious Soul Gato Barbieri "Tupac Amaru" from Liberation Music: Spiritual Jazz and the Art of Protest Joey Jefferson Band "Revolution Rap" from Super Cool California Soul 2 George McRae "I Get Lifted" from Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music The Isley Brothers "Work To Do" from Brother Brother Brother Wally Cox, The Natives "House Party" from Golden State Funk Sharon Jones "Eight Days of Hanukkah" from It's a Holiday Soul Party Oliver Morgan "Who Shot the La La" Andre Williams "Daddy Rolling Stone" from Daddy Rolling Stone/Gin The Cadets "Stranded in the Jungle" from The Cadets Meet the Jacks Chet Ivey "Get Down with the Geater" from Best of Super Funk Peter Brown "Hooker, Pt. 1" Chris Kenner "Fumigate Funky Broadway" from Chris Kenner Selected Favorites Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night