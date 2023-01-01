Notes: UpFront Soul #2023.49 Playlist



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "one more purple funk... -katana-" from one more purple funk... -katana-

Eddie Harris "Cold Duck Time (Live)" from Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology

Mahalia Jackson "In the Upper Room" from Moving On Up a Little Higher

Al Green "Get Yourself Together" from Back Up Train

Grace Love & the True Loves "Let Me Be" from Grace Love & the True Loves

Michele Thomas "Jesus Children of America" from Messenger

Blackrock "Yeah Yeah"

Curtis Mayfield "Get Down [Single Version]" from Roots

Ramsey Lewis "Jungle Strut" from The Essential Ramsey Lewis

Courtney Pine "A Change Is Sure To Come" from Black Notes from the Deep

Gil Scott-Heron "Who'll Pay Reparations On My Soul" from The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters on Ace

Rufus Thomas "Sister's Got a Boyfriend"

Carla Thomas, Otis Redding "Tramp" from Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration

Sam Cooke "Talkin' Trash" from The Man Who Invented Soul

Frankie Smith "Double Dutch Bus"

Cross Bronx Expressway "Cross Bronx Expressway"

Don Bryant "Expressway to Your Heart" from Precious Soul

Gato Barbieri "Tupac Amaru" from Liberation Music: Spiritual Jazz and the Art of Protest

Joey Jefferson Band "Revolution Rap" from Super Cool California Soul 2

George McRae "I Get Lifted" from Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music

The Isley Brothers "Work To Do" from Brother Brother Brother

Wally Cox, The Natives "House Party" from Golden State Funk

Sharon Jones "Eight Days of Hanukkah" from It's a Holiday Soul Party

Oliver Morgan "Who Shot the La La"

Andre Williams "Daddy Rolling Stone" from Daddy Rolling Stone/Gin

The Cadets "Stranded in the Jungle" from The Cadets Meet the Jacks

Chet Ivey "Get Down with the Geater" from Best of Super Funk

Peter Brown "Hooker, Pt. 1"

Chris Kenner "Fumigate Funky Broadway" from Chris Kenner Selected Favorites

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night