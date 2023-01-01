The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Dec. 3, 2023, midnight
We'll merge into a transit set with Don Bryant's Expressway to Your Heart, Cross Bronx Expressway, and, finally, a ride on the Double Dutch Bus with Frankie Smith, plus we'll Fumigate Funky Broadway with Chris Kenner and talk trash with Sam Cooke.
UpFront Soul #2023.49 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
ENDRECHERI "one more purple funk... -katana-" from one more purple funk... -katana-
Eddie Harris "Cold Duck Time (Live)" from Artist's Choice: The Eddie Harris Anthology
Mahalia Jackson "In the Upper Room" from Moving On Up a Little Higher
Al Green "Get Yourself Together" from Back Up Train
Grace Love & the True Loves "Let Me Be" from Grace Love & the True Loves
Michele Thomas "Jesus Children of America" from Messenger
Blackrock "Yeah Yeah"
Curtis Mayfield "Get Down [Single Version]" from Roots
Ramsey Lewis "Jungle Strut" from The Essential Ramsey Lewis
Courtney Pine "A Change Is Sure To Come" from Black Notes from the Deep
Gil Scott-Heron "Who'll Pay Reparations On My Soul" from The Revolution Begins The Flying Dutchman Masters on Ace
Rufus Thomas "Sister's Got a Boyfriend"
Carla Thomas, Otis Redding "Tramp" from Stax 50th Anniversary Celebration
Sam Cooke "Talkin' Trash" from The Man Who Invented Soul
Frankie Smith "Double Dutch Bus"
Cross Bronx Expressway "Cross Bronx Expressway"
Don Bryant "Expressway to Your Heart" from Precious Soul
Gato Barbieri "Tupac Amaru" from Liberation Music: Spiritual Jazz and the Art of Protest
Joey Jefferson Band "Revolution Rap" from Super Cool California Soul 2
George McRae "I Get Lifted" from Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music
The Isley Brothers "Work To Do" from Brother Brother Brother
Wally Cox, The Natives "House Party" from Golden State Funk
Sharon Jones "Eight Days of Hanukkah" from It's a Holiday Soul Party
Oliver Morgan "Who Shot the La La"
Andre Williams "Daddy Rolling Stone" from Daddy Rolling Stone/Gin
The Cadets "Stranded in the Jungle" from The Cadets Meet the Jacks
Chet Ivey "Get Down with the Geater" from Best of Super Funk
Peter Brown "Hooker, Pt. 1"
Chris Kenner "Fumigate Funky Broadway" from Chris Kenner Selected Favorites
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

UpFront Soul 2023.49 h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Dec. 3, 2023
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 