Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Dec. 3, 2023, midnight
Digging through the pile of old records again this week, we've got some interesting b-sides, a record that helped launch a dance craze in New Orleans that was bigger than the Twist, some sizzlin' guitar from Jimmy Nolan plus the usual mix of blues, gospel, country and rockabilly.

Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Jerry Lee Lewis - Drinkin' Wine Spo Dee O Dee 1966
The Dominoes - I'd Be Satisfied 1952
The Stanley Brothers - I'm A Man Of Constant Sorrow 1950
Louis Armstrong - I Want A Little Girl 1946
Cab Calloway - Rooming House Boogie 1949
Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers - I Promise To Remember 1956
The Staple Singers - I'll Fly Away 1964
Bobby Helms - (Got A) Heartsick Feeling 1957
Eddie Bo - Check Mr. Popeye (Part 1) 1962
Toots & The Maytals - Do the Reggay 1968
The Dixie Hummingbirds - God's Goodness 1961
Jake Vaadeland - Bachelors Life 2022
Little Willie Littlefield - Little Willie's Boogie 1948
Moon Mullican - I'll Take Your Hat Right Off My Rack 1950
Al Coker - Don't Go Baby (Don't Go) 1956
Roy Brown - Diddy Y Diddy O 1956
Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson & His Orchestra - Cherry Red Blues 1945
Jimmy Nolen - Strollin' With Nolen 1956
Eddie Bond - Rockin' Daddy 1957
Earl Bostic - Special Delivery Stomp 1960

