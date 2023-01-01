Summary: Digging through the pile of old records again this week, we've got some interesting b-sides, a record that helped launch a dance craze in New Orleans that was bigger than the Twist, some sizzlin' guitar from Jimmy Nolan plus the usual mix of blues, gospel, country and rockabilly.



