Digging through the pile of old records again this week, we've got some interesting b-sides, a record that helped launch a dance craze in New Orleans that was bigger than the Twist, some sizzlin' guitar from Jimmy Nolan plus the usual mix of blues, gospel, country and rockabilly.
Artist - Title Year Jerry Lee Lewis - Drinkin' Wine Spo Dee O Dee 1966 The Dominoes - I'd Be Satisfied 1952 The Stanley Brothers - I'm A Man Of Constant Sorrow 1950 Louis Armstrong - I Want A Little Girl 1946 Cab Calloway - Rooming House Boogie 1949 Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers - I Promise To Remember 1956 The Staple Singers - I'll Fly Away 1964 Bobby Helms - (Got A) Heartsick Feeling 1957 Eddie Bo - Check Mr. Popeye (Part 1) 1962 Toots & The Maytals - Do the Reggay 1968 The Dixie Hummingbirds - God's Goodness 1961 Jake Vaadeland - Bachelors Life 2022 Little Willie Littlefield - Little Willie's Boogie 1948 Moon Mullican - I'll Take Your Hat Right Off My Rack 1950 Al Coker - Don't Go Baby (Don't Go) 1956 Roy Brown - Diddy Y Diddy O 1956 Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson & His Orchestra - Cherry Red Blues 1945 Jimmy Nolen - Strollin' With Nolen 1956 Eddie Bond - Rockin' Daddy 1957 Earl Bostic - Special Delivery Stomp 1960