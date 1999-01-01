Sonic Café walkin’ down the road with Cat Clyde from 2015. So what’s goin’on? Welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 366. So if walking down the road isn’t your thing maybe renting a car is right for you. If so, you’ve come to the right place, because this time the Sonic Café gives you everything you need to know about renting car. Comedian Tim Walkoe has all the inside tips. Tim’s rental car advice is wrapped in a music mix that includes Led Zeppelin with their cover of bluesman Robert Johnson’s 1937 tune Travelling Riverside Blues. We’ll also spin Angels & Airwaves, The Summer Set, Donald Fagen, Bob Seger and more. Then listen for some sweet, funky stuff, from Rick James in the second half of the show. And finally if you would rather own instead of rent a car, listen for a word from our newest sponsor Crazy Ernie’s used cars. So all that and more, this time as the Sonic Café gets your motor ahh running. Here’s a tune about the beautiful world we live in. This is Devo, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Walkin' down the Road Artist: Cat Clyde LP: Ivory Castanets Yr: 2015 Song 2: Beautiful World Artist: Devo LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 1990 Song 3: Travelling Riverside Blues Artist: Led Zeppelin LP: Boxed Set Yr: 1969 Song 4: You Don't Have To Return The Whole Rental Car Artist: Tim Walkoe LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2022 Song 5: Waiting For You Artist: Bent LP: Intercept! Yr: 2008 Song 6: Restless Souls Artist: Angels & Airwaves LP: Lifeforms Yr: 2021 Song 7: Legendary Artist: The Summer Set LP: Legendary Year: 2013 Song 8: New Frontier Artist: Donald Fagen LP: The Nightfly Yr: 1982 Song 9: Crazy Ernie's used cars Artist: Crazy Ernie's LP: UHF Yr: 1989 Song 10: Give It To Me Baby (Sweet Funky Stuff) Artist: Rick James LP: Street Songs Yr: 1981 Song 11: The Fire Down Below Artist: Bob Seger LP: Night Moves Yr: 1976 Song 12: The Road To Rock 'N' Roll Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros LP: Rock Art & The X-Ray Style Yr: 1999 Song 13: Uneventful Days Artist: Beck LP: Hyperspace Yr: 2019 Song 14: Mie Gakure Artist: King Crimson LP: Happy With What You Have To Be Happy With Yr: 2002
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
