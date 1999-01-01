The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
It’s A Practice Car
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Dec. 3, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café walkin’ down the road with Cat Clyde from 2015. So what’s goin’on? Welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 366. So if walking down the road isn’t your thing maybe renting a car is right for you. If so, you’ve come to the right place, because this time the Sonic Café gives you everything you need to know about renting car. Comedian Tim Walkoe has all the inside tips. Tim’s rental car advice is wrapped in a music mix that includes Led Zeppelin with their cover of bluesman Robert Johnson’s 1937 tune Travelling Riverside Blues. We’ll also spin Angels & Airwaves, The Summer Set, Donald Fagen, Bob Seger and more. Then listen for some sweet, funky stuff, from Rick James in the second half of the show. And finally if you would rather own instead of rent a car, listen for a word from our newest sponsor Crazy Ernie’s used cars. So all that and more, this time as the Sonic Café gets your motor ahh running. Here’s a tune about the beautiful world we live in. This is Devo, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Walkin' down the Road
Artist: Cat Clyde
LP: Ivory Castanets
Yr: 2015
Song 2: Beautiful World
Artist: Devo
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1990
Song 3: Travelling Riverside Blues
Artist: Led Zeppelin
LP: Boxed Set
Yr: 1969
Song 4: You Don't Have To Return The Whole Rental Car
Artist: Tim Walkoe
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2022
Song 5: Waiting For You
Artist: Bent
LP: Intercept!
Yr: 2008
Song 6: Restless Souls
Artist: Angels & Airwaves
LP: Lifeforms
Yr: 2021
Song 7: Legendary
Artist: The Summer Set
LP: Legendary
Year: 2013
Song 8: New Frontier
Artist: Donald Fagen
LP: The Nightfly
Yr: 1982
Song 9: Crazy Ernie's used cars
Artist: Crazy Ernie's
LP: UHF
Yr: 1989
Song 10: Give It To Me Baby (Sweet Funky Stuff)
Artist: Rick James
LP: Street Songs
Yr: 1981
Song 11: The Fire Down Below
Artist: Bob Seger
LP: Night Moves
Yr: 1976
Song 12: The Road To Rock 'N' Roll
Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
LP: Rock Art & The X-Ray Style
Yr: 1999
Song 13: Uneventful Days
Artist: Beck
LP: Hyperspace
Yr: 2019
Song 14: Mie Gakure
Artist: King Crimson
LP: Happy With What You Have To Be Happy With
Yr: 2002
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

