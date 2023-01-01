The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
you want it darker
Twila Moon, Hannah Kessenich
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 3, 2023, midnight
UN head Antnio Guterres: "Record global heating should send shivers down the spines of world leaders". Ice-world has tipped - no going back. Dr. Twila Moon from the National Snow & Ice Data Center on new State of the Cryosphere 2023 Report. The ozone hole is back! Hannah Kessenich "Potential drivers of the recent large Antarctic ozone holes" pub. November 2023 - how it changes weather in S. Hemisphere.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Clip of Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, COP28 Dubai Nov. 30.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 231206 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Dec. 3, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
