UN head Antnio Guterres: "Record global heating should send shivers down the spines of world leaders". Ice-world has tipped - no going back. Dr. Twila Moon from the National Snow & Ice Data Center on new State of the Cryosphere 2023 Report. The ozone hole is back! Hannah Kessenich "Potential drivers of the recent large Antarctic ozone holes" pub. November 2023 - how it changes weather in S. Hemisphere.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Clip of Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, COP28 Dubai Nov. 30.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.