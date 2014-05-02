The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti
Dec. 3, 2023, midnight
A tribute to Mamadou Sanou, the leader of Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band, who died of malaria in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso on November 25 at the age of 49; his musical origins, some of the traditional and popular music that influenced him, a few of his band's peers and of course selections from the band's three albums
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Waso | Juguya | Sublime Frequencies | 2015
Sibiri Samake | Mali | M'Barassa | Dambe Foli | Kanaga System Krush | 2011

Moukoro Zakaria, Moukoro Mahamadou | Burkina Faso | Grand Ngoni (Dioula) | Burkina Faso, Volume 3 | Sublime Frequencies | 2016
Kokanko Sata Doumbia | Mali | Djiguiya | Live on WRIR May 2, 2014 | | 2014
Leni Stern | Germany-USA-Mali | Smoke, No Fire | Smoke, No Fire | self-released | 2012
Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Kameleba | Sonbonbela | Sublime Frequencies | 2022

Le Super Djata Band Du Mali | Mali | Batila | En Super Forme Vol. 1 | Musique Mondiale | 1982
Issa Bagayogo | Mali | Namadjidja | Mali Koura | Six Degrees | 2008
Oumou Sangaré | Mali | Wele Wele Wintou | Seya | Nonesuch | 2009

Madou Djembé | Burkina Faso | Droits De L'Homme | Reggae Vagabond | self-released | 200x
Madou Djembé | Burkina Faso | Diarabi | Reggae Vagabond | self-released | 200x
Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Loga Fo Djelba | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018

Bamba Wassoulou Groove | Mali | Farima | Farima | Label Bleu | 2015
BKO Quintet | Mali-France | Strange Wassolon | Bamako Today | Buda Musique | 2015
Orchestra Gold | Mali-USA | Lemuru | Lemuru - Single | self-released | 2020

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Keleya | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018
Moussa Doumbia | Mali | Keleya | Keleya | Pathé | 1977

