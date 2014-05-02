A tribute to Mamadou Sanou, the leader of Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band, who died of malaria in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso on November 25 at the age of 49; his musical origins, some of the traditional and popular music that influenced him, a few of his band's peers and of course selections from the band's three albums
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Waso | Juguya | Sublime Frequencies | 2015 Sibiri Samake | Mali | M'Barassa | Dambe Foli | Kanaga System Krush | 2011
Moukoro Zakaria, Moukoro Mahamadou | Burkina Faso | Grand Ngoni (Dioula) | Burkina Faso, Volume 3 | Sublime Frequencies | 2016 Kokanko Sata Doumbia | Mali | Djiguiya | Live on WRIR May 2, 2014 | | 2014 Leni Stern | Germany-USA-Mali | Smoke, No Fire | Smoke, No Fire | self-released | 2012 Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Kameleba | Sonbonbela | Sublime Frequencies | 2022
Le Super Djata Band Du Mali | Mali | Batila | En Super Forme Vol. 1 | Musique Mondiale | 1982 Issa Bagayogo | Mali | Namadjidja | Mali Koura | Six Degrees | 2008 Oumou Sangaré | Mali | Wele Wele Wintou | Seya | Nonesuch | 2009
Madou Djembé | Burkina Faso | Droits De L'Homme | Reggae Vagabond | self-released | 200x Madou Djembé | Burkina Faso | Diarabi | Reggae Vagabond | self-released | 200x Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Loga Fo Djelba | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018