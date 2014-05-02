December 3, 2023: A library has burned

Bill Lupoletti

Dec. 3, 2023

Summary: A tribute to Mamadou Sanou, the leader of Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band, who died of malaria in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso on November 25 at the age of 49; his musical origins, some of the traditional and popular music that influenced him, a few of his band's peers and of course selections from the band's three albums

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Waso | Juguya | Sublime Frequencies | 2015

Sibiri Samake | Mali | M'Barassa | Dambe Foli | Kanaga System Krush | 2011



Moukoro Zakaria, Moukoro Mahamadou | Burkina Faso | Grand Ngoni (Dioula) | Burkina Faso, Volume 3 | Sublime Frequencies | 2016

Kokanko Sata Doumbia | Mali | Djiguiya | Live on WRIR May 2, 2014 | | 2014

Leni Stern | Germany-USA-Mali | Smoke, No Fire | Smoke, No Fire | self-released | 2012

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Kameleba | Sonbonbela | Sublime Frequencies | 2022



Le Super Djata Band Du Mali | Mali | Batila | En Super Forme Vol. 1 | Musique Mondiale | 1982

Issa Bagayogo | Mali | Namadjidja | Mali Koura | Six Degrees | 2008

Oumou Sangaré | Mali | Wele Wele Wintou | Seya | Nonesuch | 2009



Madou Djembé | Burkina Faso | Droits De L'Homme | Reggae Vagabond | self-released | 200x

Madou Djembé | Burkina Faso | Diarabi | Reggae Vagabond | self-released | 200x

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Loga Fo Djelba | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018



Bamba Wassoulou Groove | Mali | Farima | Farima | Label Bleu | 2015

BKO Quintet | Mali-France | Strange Wassolon | Bamako Today | Buda Musique | 2015

Orchestra Gold | Mali-USA | Lemuru | Lemuru - Single | self-released | 2020



Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Keleya | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018

Moussa Doumbia | Mali | Keleya | Keleya | Pathé | 1977



