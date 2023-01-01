1. Shotgun - Es & Rhook Beats 2. Woof On Top - Q-Unique ft. D-Stroy 3. One Shot - Mathematik & Kalhex 4. Stand - Stonam 5. Let It Go - Tevo Jordon ft. Motion Plus 6. The Medicine - Mickey O'Brien 7. Good Humour - K-Rec ft. Kurious and Birdapres 8. From The Jungle - Soul Odyssey 9. Cream Soda - Cashus King & DJ Applejac ft. Blu 10. The Invisible Fortress - Verb T & Vic Grimes 11. Honda Accord - LestheGenius 12. Lingo - Beneficence & Jazz Spastiks ft. Saukrates 13. Boarded Up Portals (instrumental) - Odd Holiday, Mattic, Daylight Robbery! 14. Video Game Section - Blademantra 15. Egg Shells - Spektiiic47 16. Soundcheck - 1773 & Strange Soul Music ft. Theory Hazit and Elzhi 17. Mood Swings - Super Duty Tough Work 18. Bottom Line - DJ Shane ft. Swift and Uptown X.O. 19. 3 Guys in a Bar - sole + Moodswing9 ft. D-Stroy and Mr. Complex 20. Can I Live - The Quon ft. Alonda Rich, Danny Barz, A.D. and Holy Ghost 21. No Escapism - Kev Brown & Dre King
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.