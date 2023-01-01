Summary: 1. Shotgun - Es & Rhook Beats

2. Woof On Top - Q-Unique ft. D-Stroy

3. One Shot - Mathematik & Kalhex

4. Stand - Stonam

5. Let It Go - Tevo Jordon ft. Motion Plus

6. The Medicine - Mickey O'Brien

7. Good Humour - K-Rec ft. Kurious and Birdapres

8. From The Jungle - Soul Odyssey

9. Cream Soda - Cashus King & DJ Applejac ft. Blu

10. The Invisible Fortress - Verb T & Vic Grimes

11. Honda Accord - LestheGenius

12. Lingo - Beneficence & Jazz Spastiks ft. Saukrates

13. Boarded Up Portals (instrumental) - Odd Holiday, Mattic, Daylight Robbery!

14. Video Game Section - Blademantra

15. Egg Shells - Spektiiic47

16. Soundcheck - 1773 & Strange Soul Music ft. Theory Hazit and Elzhi

17. Mood Swings - Super Duty Tough Work

18. Bottom Line - DJ Shane ft. Swift and Uptown X.O.

19. 3 Guys in a Bar - sole + Moodswing9 ft. D-Stroy and Mr. Complex

20. Can I Live - The Quon ft. Alonda Rich, Danny Barz, A.D. and Holy Ghost

21. No Escapism - Kev Brown & Dre King