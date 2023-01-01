The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
Dec. 4, 2023, midnight
1. Shotgun - Es & Rhook Beats
2. Woof On Top - Q-Unique ft. D-Stroy
3. One Shot - Mathematik & Kalhex
4. Stand - Stonam
5. Let It Go - Tevo Jordon ft. Motion Plus
6. The Medicine - Mickey O'Brien
7. Good Humour - K-Rec ft. Kurious and Birdapres
8. From The Jungle - Soul Odyssey
9. Cream Soda - Cashus King & DJ Applejac ft. Blu
10. The Invisible Fortress - Verb T & Vic Grimes
11. Honda Accord - LestheGenius
12. Lingo - Beneficence & Jazz Spastiks ft. Saukrates
13. Boarded Up Portals (instrumental) - Odd Holiday, Mattic, Daylight Robbery!
14. Video Game Section - Blademantra
15. Egg Shells - Spektiiic47
16. Soundcheck - 1773 & Strange Soul Music ft. Theory Hazit and Elzhi
17. Mood Swings - Super Duty Tough Work
18. Bottom Line - DJ Shane ft. Swift and Uptown X.O.
19. 3 Guys in a Bar - sole + Moodswing9 ft. D-Stroy and Mr. Complex
20. Can I Live - The Quon ft. Alonda Rich, Danny Barz, A.D. and Holy Ghost
21. No Escapism - Kev Brown & Dre King
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:58:31 1 Nov. 25, 2023
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
