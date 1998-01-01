Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Luambo Makiadi Franco

MABE YO MABE

OK JAZZ 66 ANS

Air Monde Culture – 2023



3) Ferre Gola

ROYAUME DES AMOUREUX

DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 1

Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023



4) Fally Ipupa

SL

FORMULE 7

Elektra France - 2023



5) JB Mpiana

WAKALUNGA

BALLE DE MATCH (VOL. 2)

Universal Music Africa - 2023



6) Ferre Gola

AMOUR INFINI (feat. Charlie Solo)

DYNASTIE 2, VOL. II

Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023



7) Werrason

HOMME QUI ASSURE

CONTRE BOULE

Universal Music Africa - 2022



8) Roga Roga & Extra Musica

LISALISI

OYO EKOYA EYA

Ibrok’s Prod. - 2015



9) Général Defao

LOUSSA BETHY

COPINAGE (with Artiste inconnu)

ABACOUS – 2021



10) Papa Wemba & Nouvelle Écriture

MAZANGI

À LA UNE

Sonodisc – 1998



11) Alpatchino

KOZANGA *

OFFENSIVE GÉNÉRALISÉE

IMages et Musiques – 1998



12) Rento-Vena

BANA POTO *

NON-VIOLENCE

Signore Production – 1999



13) Titina Alcapone

TOUR DU MONDE

AFFAIRE A SUIVRE

Sound Africa – 2008



14) Zaiko Langa-Langa

OTHULÉ

DANSEZ OTHULÉ

APL – 1993



15) Mayaula Mayoni

LIWA *

TO DO ONE’S BEST

Ngoyarto – 1998



16) L’African All Stars

MATINDA.

SAM MANGWANA ET L’AFRICAN ALL STARS INTERNATIONAL, VOL. 1

Albarika Stores – 1979



*=by request