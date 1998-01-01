The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Dec. 4, 2023, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Luambo Makiadi Franco
MABE YO MABE
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023

3) Ferre Gola
ROYAUME DES AMOUREUX
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 1
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023

4) Fally Ipupa
SL
FORMULE 7
Elektra France - 2023

5) JB Mpiana
WAKALUNGA
BALLE DE MATCH (VOL. 2)
Universal Music Africa - 2023

6) Ferre Gola
AMOUR INFINI (feat. Charlie Solo)
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. II
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023

7) Werrason
HOMME QUI ASSURE
CONTRE BOULE
Universal Music Africa - 2022

8) Roga Roga & Extra Musica
LISALISI
OYO EKOYA EYA
Ibrok’s Prod. - 2015

9) Général Defao
LOUSSA BETHY
COPINAGE (with Artiste inconnu)
ABACOUS – 2021

10) Papa Wemba & Nouvelle Écriture
MAZANGI
À LA UNE
Sonodisc – 1998

11) Alpatchino
KOZANGA *
OFFENSIVE GÉNÉRALISÉE
IMages et Musiques – 1998

12) Rento-Vena
BANA POTO *
NON-VIOLENCE
Signore Production – 1999

13) Titina Alcapone
TOUR DU MONDE
AFFAIRE A SUIVRE
Sound Africa – 2008

14) Zaiko Langa-Langa
OTHULÉ
DANSEZ OTHULÉ
APL – 1993

15) Mayaula Mayoni
LIWA *
TO DO ONE’S BEST
Ngoyarto – 1998

16) L’African All Stars
MATINDA.
SAM MANGWANA ET L’AFRICAN ALL STARS INTERNATIONAL, VOL. 1
Albarika Stores – 1979

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
01:58:38 1 Dec. 3, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:58:38  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 