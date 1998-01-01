The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: December 3, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Dec. 4, 2023, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Luambo Makiadi Franco
MABE YO MABE
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023
3) Ferre Gola
ROYAUME DES AMOUREUX
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 1
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023
4) Fally Ipupa
SL
FORMULE 7
Elektra France - 2023
5) JB Mpiana
WAKALUNGA
BALLE DE MATCH (VOL. 2)
Universal Music Africa - 2023
6) Ferre Gola
AMOUR INFINI (feat. Charlie Solo)
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. II
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023
7) Werrason
HOMME QUI ASSURE
CONTRE BOULE
Universal Music Africa - 2022
8) Roga Roga & Extra Musica
LISALISI
OYO EKOYA EYA
Ibrok’s Prod. - 2015
9) Général Defao
LOUSSA BETHY
COPINAGE (with Artiste inconnu)
ABACOUS – 2021
10) Papa Wemba & Nouvelle Écriture
MAZANGI
À LA UNE
Sonodisc – 1998
11) Alpatchino
KOZANGA *
OFFENSIVE GÉNÉRALISÉE
IMages et Musiques – 1998
12) Rento-Vena
BANA POTO *
NON-VIOLENCE
Signore Production – 1999
13) Titina Alcapone
TOUR DU MONDE
AFFAIRE A SUIVRE
Sound Africa – 2008
14) Zaiko Langa-Langa
OTHULÉ
DANSEZ OTHULÉ
APL – 1993
15) Mayaula Mayoni
LIWA *
TO DO ONE’S BEST
Ngoyarto – 1998
16) L’African All Stars
MATINDA.
SAM MANGWANA ET L’AFRICAN ALL STARS INTERNATIONAL, VOL. 1
Albarika Stores – 1979
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:58:38
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Dec. 3, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:58:38
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
