Program Information
Latin Waves
Her latest book "Organizing for Power: Building a 21st Century Labor Movement"
Weekly Program
Dr Aviva Chomsky
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Dec. 4, 2023, midnight
Latin waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Dr. Aviva Chomsky, about creating a labour movement for the 21st century. The triumph of Neoliberalism has meant that the state no longer works toward the welfare of its population but rather to improve corporations conditions to profit. She speaks of the changing face of the labour movement, the diversity of voices that are forging a wider and more inclusion vision of labour rights and responsibilities to social justice.

Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month. www.latinwavesmedia.com
Her latest book "Organizing for Power: Building a 21st Century Labor Movement" Download Program Podcast
00:28:34 1 Dec. 4, 2023
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
  View Script
    
 00:28:34  192Kbps flac
(42MB) None		 2 Download File...
 