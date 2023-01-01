A cross-cultural Canadian queer comedy classic continues to entertain; a Virginia dad defends his trans daughter; Springfield, Illinois has survived a 2013 marriage equality exorcism — so far; Thailand’s government proposes marriage equality, Nepalese same-gender couples need wait no longer, Russia’s top court outlaws the non-existent “international public LGBT movement”, Florida lawmakers seek to shut down LGBTQ+ advocacy, and Iowa’s book ban has two strikes against it! Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Ava Davis & John Dyer V and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: John Frame; Brian Mackey. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Simply Red; Cobhams Asuquo feat. Bez; Van Dyke Parks & Brian Wilson; Trevor Moore.
