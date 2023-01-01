The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 12-04-23
Weekly Program
Cody Conner; Emile Gaudreault; Michael Madigan.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Dec. 5, 2023, midnight
A cross-cultural Canadian queer comedy classic continues to entertain; a Virginia dad defends his trans daughter; Springfield, Illinois has survived a 2013 marriage equality exorcism — so far; Thailand’s government proposes marriage equality, Nepalese same-gender couples need wait no longer, Russia’s top court outlaws the non-existent “international public LGBT movement”, Florida lawmakers seek to shut down LGBTQ+ advocacy, and Iowa’s book ban has two strikes against it!
Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Ava Davis & John Dyer V and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: John Frame; Brian Mackey. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Simply Red; Cobhams Asuquo feat. Bez; Van Dyke Parks & Brian Wilson; Trevor Moore.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
00:28:59 1 Dec. 5, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
