Program Information
TUC Radio
From Las Vegas, Nevada, the US podcaster Cyrus Janssen spoke to the British-Iraqi hip hop artist Lowkey for an extraordinary history lesson on Palestine and Gaza
Weekly Program
Lowkey, AKA Kareem Dennis
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Dec. 6, 2023, midnight
Hip hop artist Lowkey, AKA Kareem Dennis, is also an academic and holds a Masters in Middle Eastern Studies from SOAS University of London, the prestigious School of Oriental and African Studies.

He is also a political campaigner, patron of the Stop the War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Peace and Justice Project.

This interview was posted on December 3, 2023, by the US podcaster Cyrus Janssen on YouTube under the title: British Iraqi Activist Lowkey Reveals TRUTH About Israel and United States.

DATES: Dec. 3, 2023
Location: Internet
CREDIT: Podcaster Cyrus Janssen’s YouTube channel

TUC_231205_british_iraqi_activist_palestine Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Dec. 6, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
