Summary: Hip hop artist Lowkey, AKA Kareem Dennis, is also an academic and holds a Masters in Middle Eastern Studies from SOAS University of London, the prestigious School of Oriental and African Studies.



He is also a political campaigner, patron of the Stop the War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Peace and Justice Project.



This interview was posted on December 3, 2023, by the US podcaster Cyrus Janssen on YouTube under the title: British Iraqi Activist Lowkey Reveals TRUTH About Israel and United States.



DATES: Dec. 3, 2023

Location: Internet

