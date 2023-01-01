The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Matt Simon
Dec. 6, 2023, midnight
Last week on Sea Change Radio, we learned that the plastics industry plans to triple production in the next 40 years, reaching 3 trillion pounds of plastic a year by 2060. This week, we have the second half of our discussion with Wired writer and author, Matt Simon, who talks about how microplastic waste has crept into every nook and cranny on the planet. In this episode, we discuss how microplastics are contributing to air pollution (both indoors and out), examine some innovative ways to reduce plastic waste, and discuss the overlap between plastic waste and climate change.
Track: Superfly
Artist: Young-Holt Unlimited
Album: Young-Holt Unlimited Plays Superfly
Label: Paula
Year: 1973

Track: Mrs. Robinson
Artist: Simon & Garfunkel
Album: The Graduate
Label: Columbia
Year: 1968

