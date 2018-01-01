Palestine! Dr. Asaad Abu Sharkh on the 2018 Great March of Return, Viciously Attacked by Israeli Snipers. Salman Abu Sitta Documents the Longest Ethnic Cleansing in History

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr. Asaad Abu Sharkh (Spokesperson, Great March of Return); Salman Abu Sitta (Founder and president of the Palestine Land Society)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 6, 2023, midnight

Summary: Dr. Asaad Abu Sharkh. From inside the US/Israeli prison that is Gaza, this interview was recorded in 2018 - under difficult conditions. After that, Salman Abu Sitta of the Palestine Land Society, discusses the theft of Palestine and the genocidal attempt to erase the Palestinian people from the face of the earth as the longest continual Ethnic Cleansing in history.

Credits: Michael Slate - Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest host

Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Teddy Robinson - Engineer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a musical break at 36:34 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your with your ideas, comments, thoughts, suggestions and so on.



