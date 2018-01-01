The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Michael Slate Show
Palestine! Dr. Asaad Abu Sharkh on the 2018 Great March of Return, Viciously Attacked by Israeli Snipers. Salman Abu Sitta Documents the Longest Ethnic Cleansing in History
Weekly Program
Dr. Asaad Abu Sharkh (Spokesperson, Great March of Return); Salman Abu Sitta (Founder and president of the Palestine Land Society) 
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Dec. 6, 2023, midnight
Dr. Asaad Abu Sharkh. From inside the US/Israeli prison that is Gaza, this interview was recorded in 2018 - under difficult conditions. After that, Salman Abu Sitta of the Palestine Land Society, discusses the theft of Palestine and the genocidal attempt to erase the Palestinian people from the face of the earth as the longest continual Ethnic Cleansing in history.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Teddy Robinson - Engineer
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 36:34 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your with your ideas, comments, thoughts, suggestions and so on.  

TMSS-231206 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 6, 2023
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 