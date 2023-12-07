Summary: Join me for this week's edition of Today's Bluegrass with show host Danny Hensley.

This episode features songs from Balsam Range - Kenetic Tones - Darin & Brooke project - Hometown Holiday, a song from the latest Full Cord project and a tune off the new Ben James project featuring Russell Moore.

The show can be heard on Southern Branch Bluegrass & Gospel Music Radio WSBB Digital Broadcasting Radio five times each week. Monday at 9 AM, Tuesday at 12 AM, Thursday and Friday at 11 PM and Saturday at 3 AM - all times Eastern.

Southern Branch Bluegrass & Gospel Music Radio can be tuned in locally at 91.7 FM Community Radio and streaming world wide at www.sbbradio.org and www.sbbradio.net

We are now WSBB - Digital Broadcasting Radio.