The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Idiots, Imbeciles, & Morons*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Dec. 7, 2023, midnight
For this week’s archive radio show we examine that period wherein after a brief hiatus from the airwaves with the Thunderbolt’s fallout at KOWA, the Thunderbolt was once again on the air in Olympia! (Albeit on an unlicensed station — and it only played if someone got around to playing it…). Next, Ken Nordine introduced the Thunderbolt crew before we differentiated the biggest difference between black people and white people. We exposed evil plots to turn us all into Zuckers, we sang an ode to the mothers of our world, and we revealed a face of Muammar Qaddafi that is probably very unfamiliar to you.

For the feature piece we exposed government sterilization programs that were very popular back in the day.

Cringeworthy anecdotes of pusillanimous perfidy mixed with lame metaphors. Listen at your own risk.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 3rd, 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:27

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:00—00:00

The Thunderbolt on FRO — Again — Maybe!
Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman
02:14-05:30

Introducing the Thunderbolt Team!
Music: Negativland — Sir Cedric Hardwick — Proctor & Bergman — Ken Nordine
05:30-09:20

The Difference Between Black People and White People
Music: Jean Jacques Perrey & Dana Countryman — Renaldo & The Loaf
09:19-13:47

A Nation of Zuckers
Music: Hot Butter
13:46-16:30

An Ode to Mothers
Music: Weather Report
16:30-21:35

Portrait of a Dictator?
Music: Thompson Twins
21:35-27:07

————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:07-27:38

Idiots, Imbeciles, and Morons
Music: Moog Cookbook — Caravan Palace — Eero Johannes
27:37-40:33

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:33—40:50

Paradise
by John Prine
40:49-44:01

In Spite of Ourselves
by John Prine & Iris DeMent
43:59-47:32

Illegal Smile
by John Prine
47:31-50:45

Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore
by John Prine
50:40-53:33

Bonus 6: KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Only:

Music Intro:
0:00-0:15

Bone Days
by John Trudell
0:12-4:11

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
4:05—6:00

TBR 231208 - Idiots, Imbeciles, & Morons* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Dec. 7, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
TBR 231208 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Dec. 7, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 