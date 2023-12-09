Summary: For those about to rock, we salute you! Global plugs in this hour with some new tropical rock from Toronto by Blumarelo, distortion meets ritualism in Senegal by Ndox Electrique, and The Lost Fingers do a Django Reinhardt-inspired tribute to Rush. We look back at the singular voice of the late Sinead O'Connor and the sublime vocal artistry of Corsica's Giramondu. Plus new spins for C'mon Tigre, El Buho and Sinego, this week on World Beat Canada Radio!