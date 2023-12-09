The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Dec. 7, 2023, midnight
For those about to rock, we salute you! Global plugs in this hour with some new tropical rock from Toronto by Blumarelo, distortion meets ritualism in Senegal by Ndox Electrique, and The Lost Fingers do a Django Reinhardt-inspired tribute to Rush. We look back at the singular voice of the late Sinead O'Connor and the sublime vocal artistry of Corsica's Giramondu. Plus new spins for C'mon Tigre, El Buho and Sinego, this week on World Beat Canada Radio!
C'mon Tigre - The Botonist
El Buho with Nita - Cenizas De Agua
Astrocolor - Paradise (feaaturing Cayley Thomas) CANCON
Blumarelo - Maybe You'll Win This Time CANCON
Bixiga 70 - Mar Virado
The Lost Fingers - Tom Sawyer CANCON
Maiiah & Angels Of Libre - Kava
Nataraj XT - Funny Tune INST
Giramondu - Ver Di Dumane
Vanessa Bumagny - Tudo Esta Bem
Ndox Electrique - He Yay Naline-u
Sinead O'Connor - 8 Good Reasons
Mandela Mecha - More Than The Weather
Sinego - Benjamin Carrion

58:02

Vancouver, BC, Canada
