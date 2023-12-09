For those about to rock, we salute you! Global plugs in this hour with some new tropical rock from Toronto by Blumarelo, distortion meets ritualism in Senegal by Ndox Electrique, and The Lost Fingers do a Django Reinhardt-inspired tribute to Rush. We look back at the singular voice of the late Sinead O'Connor and the sublime vocal artistry of Corsica's Giramondu. Plus new spins for C'mon Tigre, El Buho and Sinego, this week on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
C'mon Tigre - The Botonist El Buho with Nita - Cenizas De Agua Astrocolor - Paradise (feaaturing Cayley Thomas) CANCON Blumarelo - Maybe You'll Win This Time CANCON Bixiga 70 - Mar Virado The Lost Fingers - Tom Sawyer CANCON Maiiah & Angels Of Libre - Kava Nataraj XT - Funny Tune INST Giramondu - Ver Di Dumane Vanessa Bumagny - Tudo Esta Bem Ndox Electrique - He Yay Naline-u Sinead O'Connor - 8 Good Reasons Mandela Mecha - More Than The Weather Sinego - Benjamin Carrion