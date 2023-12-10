The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 7, 2023, midnight
Celt In A Twist drops some brand new releases to cap the year. La Bottine Souriante's first new album since 2017 is called Domino. Vishten return with Connexions and fiddler Maria Cherwick Doubles down with another fresh single. Plus a world of great Celtic taking us from Botony Bay to Norway. Patricia Fraser is your guide to Celt In A Twist!
Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky INST
Dropkick Murphys - Two 6's Upside Down
La Bottine Souriante - Pas De Credit CANCON
Fear Of Drinking - Botony Bay CANCON
La Gravetat De Coulomb - Una Punxa Al Peu INST
Firkin - Flowers
Transglobal Underground - Van Dieman's Land
Gangar - Slarkjen INST
Barleyjuice - Join The British Army
Vishten Connexions - Expansion INST CANCON
The Gloaming - Athas (Joy)
Sketch - Encore
Maria Cherwick & Jockey Special - Doubles INST CANCON

