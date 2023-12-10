Celt In A Twist drops some brand new releases to cap the year. La Bottine Souriante's first new album since 2017 is called Domino. Vishten return with Connexions and fiddler Maria Cherwick Doubles down with another fresh single. Plus a world of great Celtic taking us from Botony Bay to Norway. Patricia Fraser is your guide to Celt In A Twist!
Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky INST Dropkick Murphys - Two 6's Upside Down La Bottine Souriante - Pas De Credit CANCON Fear Of Drinking - Botony Bay CANCON La Gravetat De Coulomb - Una Punxa Al Peu INST Firkin - Flowers Transglobal Underground - Van Dieman's Land Gangar - Slarkjen INST Barleyjuice - Join The British Army Vishten Connexions - Expansion INST CANCON The Gloaming - Athas (Joy) Sketch - Encore Maria Cherwick & Jockey Special - Doubles INST CANCON