Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.



From FRANCE- For today's show I prepared several longer interviews as usual. However when I reviewed the daily press reviews from France 24 I found many insights to the war in Palestine, the Climate Summit, COP28, and the increasing right wing ideology. So I have selected 9 press reviews that provided me with a lot of information and opinion that expanded my global perspective. We will hear about a far-right jamboree in Italy, some takeaways and opinions on COP 28, news and international opinions on Gaza, the revised UK immigration bill, and whether it is healthy to watch war images on TV and in social media.



From CUBA- A piece on this weekend's Belmarsh Tribunal at the National Press Club in Washington DC, which is calling for the release of Julian Assange. The president of the International Red Cross said the level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Iran has critiqued the US for its role in supplying Israel with weapons that are destroying the people and infrastructure in Gaza.



From JAPAN- The Foreign Ministers of Australia and France have agreed to boost military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including sharing military facilities and holding joint drills. South Korea has test fired a solid fuel rocket, something that it had been restricted from using until 2021. Former Peruvian President Fujimori has been released early from prison for murder and corruption convictions. At the COP 28 summit the Global Carbon Project reported that there will be a record amount of carbon dioxide released from fossil fuels this year, and that the Paris agreement on limiting global temperature will be surpassed by 2030. Venezuela held a referendum on taking back part of its territory seized by Britain for former colony Guyana in 1899..



