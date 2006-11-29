Keith Faulder and Steven Antler –"A Lawsuit To Be District Attorney"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Keith Faulder and Steven Antlerl & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 8, 2023, midnight

Summary: Originally Broadcast: November 29, 2006



After District Attorney Norm Vroman died in September, 2006, and his name could not removed from the ballot, Keith Faulder, the interim DA appointed by the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors, sued the County seeking to void the November 8, 2006 general election for DA and to require that a special election be held. Former Deputy District Attorney Meredith Lintott received the most votes in the June primary election and was also on the November, 2006, ballot along with Vroman. The California Court of Appeals upheld Faulder’s claim which Lintott and the County appealed to the California Supreme Court. This edition of Radio Curious discusses the history and status of this unique case in interviews with Faulder and Steve Antler, Lintott’s attorney.



Keith Faulder recommends, “Theodore Rex,” by Edmund Morris.



Steven Antler recommends, “October 1964,” by David Halberstram.







Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

Notes: As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.



We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.

Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.



Thank you for listening.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer



