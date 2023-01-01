Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 40min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - George Galloway Chris Williamson Workers Party Congress 2023 closing speeches - 01:20:00

#3 - George Monbiot & Peter Hitchens on COP28 fossil fuel ban BBCQT – 00:05:00

#4 - Is Gaza War most destructive since WWII Al Jazeera Inside Story – 00:27:00

#5 - Moeen Yaseen in Istanbul on Islam Apocalyptic Gaza Global Vision 2000 - 01:00:00

#6 - Morgan Marshall Its A Villains World Blackrock Spirituality compilation TikTok @itsMorganfr – 00:10:00