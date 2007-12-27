Summary: On December 27, 2007, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country, Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated while campaigning for a third term as Prime Minister. Her rival, military commander and President Pervez Musharraf, fled the country and was convicted in absentia for treason. Musharraf died in exile in 2023. This program focuses mainly on the problems Benazir faced - the complex and competitive politics, the sexism, her corrupt husband, her inexperience, the hopes and disillusionment of women who supported her...