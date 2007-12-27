Nafisa Hoodbhoy was a young reporter for the English-language Pakistani newspaper Dawn, assigned to cover Benazir Bhutto during her campaign and first term in office. She spoke to WINGS about Benazir's problems, and her failure to do more for women.
On December 27, 2007, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country, Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated while campaigning for a third term as Prime Minister. Her rival, military commander and President Pervez Musharraf, fled the country and was convicted in absentia for treason. Musharraf died in exile in 2023. This program focuses mainly on the problems Benazir faced - the complex and competitive politics, the sexism, her corrupt husband, her inexperience, the hopes and disillusionment of women who supported her...
Produced by Frieda Werden. Audio recording, Katherine Davenport and Nafisa Hoodbhoy.
