Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
rights and competencies of birthing mothers and babies
Weekly Program
Elena Skoko, activist for rights and dignity of mothers and babies in birth. She is currently researching for a PhD on birthing during disasters.
Dec. 9, 2023, midnight
Interview with Elena Skoko, activist for rights and dignity of mothers and babies in birth. She talks about birthing practices based on science, dignity and choice. She gave birth to her daughter in Bali at a birthing centre, with midwife Ibu Robin Lim in attendance. Topics include the important role of the placenta, the competencies of birthing mothers and their babies, the overuse of Caesarian section, the relationship between singing and the cervix. Skoko is currently a PhD student researching birthing during disasters, at the School of Public Health and Social Work | Faculty of Health | Queensland University of Technology (QUT).
Interview recorded, edited by Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:58 1 Dec. 9, 2023
Italy and Canada
