Summary: Interview with Elena Skoko, activist for rights and dignity of mothers and babies in birth. She talks about birthing practices based on science, dignity and choice. She gave birth to her daughter in Bali at a birthing centre, with midwife Ibu Robin Lim in attendance. Topics include the important role of the placenta, the competencies of birthing mothers and their babies, the overuse of Caesarian section, the relationship between singing and the cervix. Skoko is currently a PhD student researching birthing during disasters, at the School of Public Health and Social Work | Faculty of Health | Queensland University of Technology (QUT).