Sonic Café, Steely Dan with a song about a down and out hipster, so ahh welcome to our little coastal radio café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 367. This time the Sonic Café brings you a thing we’re calling the Accidental Hipster. Comedian Derrick Stroup is here to share his story of moving to the big city only to discover he’s been a hipster all along and didn’t even know it. His story is in a music mix pulled from 51 years, including Dave Matthews, The Black Keys, Dashboard Confessional, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, The Clash and many more. Then around the bottom of the hour we’ll zip back to 1970 in the Sonic Café time machine to hear a one hit wonder written by Tommy James and recorded by Alive N’ Kickin’. Listen for Tighter and Tighter. And finally in our ongoing efforts to not only entertain, but also educate the Sonic Café presents an informative documentary about the origins of dirt. So ahh there you have it. All straight ahead on the Accidental Hipster, from that little radio café that brings you an eclectic mix of music comedy and pop culture from way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s music from King Tuff, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: What A Shame About Me Artist: Steely Dan LP: Two Against Nature Yr: 2000 Song 2: Stone Fox Artist: King Tuff LP: Was Dead Yr: 2013 Song 3: Rhyme & Reason Artist: Dave Matthews Band LP: Under The Table And Dreaming Yr: 1994 Song 4: Next Girl Artist: The Black Keys LP: Brothers Yr. 2021 Song 5: Wearing Carhartt Wasn't Considered Cool In The 90's. Artist: Derrick Stroup LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 6: As Lovers Go Artist: Dashboard Confessional LP: A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar Yr: 2003 Song 7: Spinning Coin Artist: John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers LP: The Best Blues Album In The World Year: 2000 Song 8: Bronco / Return Of The Forgotten Groove Artist: Bronco LP: La Yellow Collection Yr: 1997 Song 9: Jimmy Jazz Artist: The Clash LP: London Calling Yr: 1979 Song 10: Tighter and Tighter Artist: Alive N Kicking LP: Alive N Kicking Yr: 1970 Song 11: Sleep Drifter Artist: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard LP: Flying Microtonal Banana Yr: 2017 Song 12: Dr. Rhythm Artist: Chris Joss LP: Dr. Rhythm Yr: 2002 Song 13: Dirt Artist: Weird Al LP: Weird Al Show Yr: 1997 Song 14: Unfinished Artist: Barenaked Ladies LP: Everything to Everyone Yr: 2003 Song 15: Seven On Seven Artist: Andy Summers and Robert Fripp LP: I Advance Masked Yr: 1982
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)