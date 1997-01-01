The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Accidental Hipster
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Dec. 9, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, Steely Dan with a song about a down and out hipster, so ahh welcome to our little coastal radio café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 367. This time the Sonic Café brings you a thing we’re calling the Accidental Hipster. Comedian Derrick Stroup is here to share his story of moving to the big city only to discover he’s been a hipster all along and didn’t even know it. His story is in a music mix pulled from 51 years, including Dave Matthews, The Black Keys, Dashboard Confessional, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, The Clash and many more. Then around the bottom of the hour we’ll zip back to 1970 in the Sonic Café time machine to hear a one hit wonder written by Tommy James and recorded by Alive N’ Kickin’. Listen for Tighter and Tighter. And finally in our ongoing efforts to not only entertain, but also educate the Sonic Café presents an informative documentary about the origins of dirt. So ahh there you have it. All straight ahead on the Accidental Hipster, from that little radio café that brings you an eclectic mix of music comedy and pop culture from way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s music from King Tuff, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: What A Shame About Me
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Two Against Nature
Yr: 2000
Song 2: Stone Fox
Artist: King Tuff
LP: Was Dead
Yr: 2013
Song 3: Rhyme & Reason
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
LP: Under The Table And Dreaming
Yr: 1994
Song 4: Next Girl
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Brothers
Yr. 2021
Song 5: Wearing Carhartt Wasn't Considered Cool In The 90's.
Artist: Derrick Stroup
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2023
Song 6: As Lovers Go
Artist: Dashboard Confessional
LP: A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar
Yr: 2003
Song 7: Spinning Coin
Artist: John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
LP: The Best Blues Album In The World
Year: 2000
Song 8: Bronco / Return Of The Forgotten Groove
Artist: Bronco
LP: La Yellow Collection
Yr: 1997
Song 9: Jimmy Jazz
Artist: The Clash
LP: London Calling
Yr: 1979
Song 10: Tighter and Tighter
Artist: Alive N Kicking
LP: Alive N Kicking
Yr: 1970
Song 11: Sleep Drifter
Artist: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
LP: Flying Microtonal Banana
Yr: 2017
Song 12: Dr. Rhythm
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: Dr. Rhythm
Yr: 2002
Song 13: Dirt
Artist: Weird Al
LP: Weird Al Show
Yr: 1997
Song 14: Unfinished
Artist: Barenaked Ladies
LP: Everything to Everyone
Yr: 2003
Song 15: Seven On Seven
Artist: Andy Summers and Robert Fripp
LP: I Advance Masked
Yr: 1982
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 9, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 